108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL

Summerport Village Center
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 Unit Available
5765 Mangrove Cove Dr
5765 Mangrove Cove Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2042 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDS HOME !! WINTER GARDEN!! - Welcome to Orchird Hill in Winter Garden!!! Spacious home available early May.

1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2361 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.

Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

1 Unit Available
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL
15494 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2842 sqft
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL Available 07/01/20 Move in ready! Newer home in great location. - Built 2016! What a place to live in this 2 story stunner in the heart of the Winter Garden expansion.

1 Unit Available
5216 Segari Way
5216 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
5216 Segari Way Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Summerport Townhome - Windermere - SUMMERPORT - Two Story 3 BR, 2.

1 Unit Available
15171 Sunrise View Lane
15171 Sunrise View Lane, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
15171 Sunrise View Lane Available 07/04/20 Pond view 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom at Independence Winter Garden area, open floor plan big living area , master bedroom downstairs, 4 bedroom upstairs.

1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.

1 Unit Available
12947 Westside Village Loop
12947 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
3 BED HOME IN WINDERMERE!!! CLOSE TO DISNEY!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.

1 Unit Available
13131 Vennetta Way
13131 Vennetta Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - LOCATED IN WINDERMERE. SPACIOUS AND READY TO MOVE IN. HAS 3 BEDROOMS TWO FULL SIZE BATHS, BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER AND FRIDGE.

1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
6943 Trellis Vine Lp
6943 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3261 sqft
6943 Trellis Vine Lp Available 06/15/20 5 Bed Home in the Heart of Windermere, FL!! Close to Disney and Theme Parks!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage.

1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.

1 Unit Available
11836 Thatcher Ave
11836 Thatcher Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2978 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836.

1 Unit Available
12659 ARLEY DR
12659 Arley Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1958 sqft
Lakes of Windermere - Beautiful Home / Lawn Care included - House has been newly painted inside and out. Covered porch on the front with shade trees.

Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
6339 Point Hancock Drive - 1128
6339 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2714 sqft
6339 Point Hancock Drive - 1128 Available 07/04/20 6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TWO STORY HOME ON INDEPENDENCE, WINTER GARDEN - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second

1 Unit Available
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1801 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.

1 Unit Available
8607 Coventry Park Way
8607 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1812 sqft
8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite

1 Unit Available
7237 Rambling Water Way
7237 Rambling Water Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2307 sqft
3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2476 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Windermere. This Community offers a pool, lakes, playgrounds, tennis courts, fitness center and trails.

1 Unit Available
7619 Bramwell Street
7619 Bramwell Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1460 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.
City Guide for Horizon West, FL

Horizon West is a pretty small place to live in Florida, but it's had some big history. One of the biggest people to grace its presence was Elvis Presley -- but before he became famous! In 1955, the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll came to the Horizon West area and learned to water ski on Lake Butler. Elvis was driving a pink Cadillac at the time, and neighbors remember helping a 20-year-old Elvis learn how to stand up on water skies. It wasn't long after that Elvis appeared on Ed Sullivan an...

Horizon West is a tiny planned community area in Orange County, Florida. The area is basically a residential part of Orlando, where homes and businesses have been laid out strategically to make life as easy and lovely as possible for residents. The history of the area is that it started out as orange groves, like most of the area around here. However, when the big-eared mouse and his theme parks came in, a lot of land was developed into residential property (because tons of people wanted to live near the spectacular attractions!) Horizon West became one of these properties around 1993, when a group of developers partnered with orange county to develop a huge swath of undeveloped land (30,000 acres). In 1995, the area was ready, and it became known as Horizon West, a community made up of five villages and a town center. Today, Horizon West continues to be a charming place where people choose to live in the Orlando area. If you're a fan of theme parks or like living near water, this is a great place for you to consider finding apartment homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Horizon West, FL

Finding an apartment in Horizon West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

