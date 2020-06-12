/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
213 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
12740 Langstaff Dr
12740 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
12740 Langstaff Dr Available 07/01/20 LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8879 Newmarket Drive
8879 Newmarket Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1480 sqft
2/2.5 Townhouse In Windermere's Lake Reams Townhome Community - 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse in Windermere community of Lake Reams Townhomes. Two-story unit with bedrooms located on the second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon West
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1078 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1147 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
38 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1195 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1257 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1211 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
34 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1033 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1018 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Similar Pages
Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West 3 BedroomsHorizon West Accessible Apartments
Horizon West Apartments with BalconyHorizon West Apartments with GarageHorizon West Apartments with GymHorizon West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon West Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL