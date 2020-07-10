/
apartments with washer dryer
158 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with washer-dryer
Summerport Village Center
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL
9055 Horizon Pointe Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3651 sqft
Stunning upgraded Windermere Trail modern home. SPACIOUS, open floor plan. Wood floor and tiles, NO CARPET in the house. Guest bedroom downstair can be used as home office. Fullly fence back yard and Lanai Enclosed.
Lake Avalon Groves
9542 Bolero Road
9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3224 sqft
NEW PRICE!!MOVE IN NOW!! NEW 2 story 4 bed 3.5 bath HM in Waterleigh Winter Garden!! - Rent: $3,200 Deposit: $4,800 New construction breathtaking two story 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths open floor plan with attached 2 car garage.
5656 Cypress Hill Road
5656 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
5656 Cypress Hill Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Winter Garden - Showing on Sunday July 5 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, please RSVP Lisa at 407-701-6598. 3 BR, 2.5 bath House - 5656 Cypress Hill Rd, Winter Garden. 34787.
Signature Lakes
5674 New Independence Pwy
5674 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2455 sqft
5 BED / 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/ Covered
Signature Lakes
15517 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT
15517 Camp Dubois Crescent, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2455 sqft
This gorgeous 2 story home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the beautiful community of INDEPENDENCE, an Award Winning Community with lake access, and 2 minutes from Disney. Excellent Schools.
5315 Segari Way Orange
5315 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1466 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome at 5315 Segari Way, Windermere, FL 34786 Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Washer & Dryer - 3 Bedroom 2.
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE
12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2392 sqft
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Windermere - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2295.00 - 4/2.
Signature Lakes
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/
15519 Duffy Aly
15519 Duffy Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2455 sqft
*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes.
15223 Shonan Gold Drive
15223 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2150 sqft
Please call Joe at 407-663-4470 or 321-303-1312 for this spectacular huge three bedroom three and half bath town house at Hamlin in Winter Garden. This house is 2150 square feet with ceramic tile and carpet.
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE
12754 Garridan Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1970 sqft
Come live in this beautiful home in Windermere.
16067 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.
7212 HALTON COURT
7212 Halton Court, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3514 sqft
Large and spacious home in Windermere! This beautiful, 2 story home will be available soon. Open concept. First floor features include a large kitchen and breakfast nook. Master bedroom and bedroom #1 are on the first floor.
9487 MEADOW HUNT WAY
9487 Meadow Hunt Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1881 sqft
EASY SHOWING VACANT!! Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down.
12910 CALDERDALE AVENUE
12910 Calderdale Avenue, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1505 sqft
Townhouse in Wickham Park, end unit with Three Bedrooms and Two and one half baths. Picturesque front view of pond and conservation area. This end unit has a spacious dining and living area.
8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE
8310 Lookout Pointe Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4357 sqft
Live the dream with a perfect unobstructed view with a Magical SUNSET from your own backyard of the nightly firework show over the Magic Kingdom! This Energy Star Certified home has a formal dining room, 6-bedrooms, 4-baths, loft, covered lanai and
Signature Lakes
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
6772 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2773 sqft
Winter Garden living at it's best! Located in the sought after community of INDEPENDENCE.
6633 CALAMONDIN DRIVE
6633 Calamondin Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1727 sqft
2 Story Townhome in Hamlin community off New Independence Pkwy and 429. Very popular and growing area! The community has a pool and playground area. This is an end unit and has no rear neighbors.
11854 Water Run Alley
11854 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1589 sqft
TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDERMERE BUILT BY ASHTON WOODS HOME.
