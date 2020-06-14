Apartment List
FL
horizon west
apartments with gym
124 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Horizon West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 Unit Available
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2476 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Windermere. This Community offers a pool, lakes, playgrounds, tennis courts, fitness center and trails.

1 Unit Available
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
8019 John Hancock Dr.
8019 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2843 sqft
Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included.

1 Unit Available
5765 Mangrove Cove Dr
5765 Mangrove Cove Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2042 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDS HOME !! WINTER GARDEN!! - Welcome to Orchird Hill in Winter Garden!!! Spacious home available early May.

1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2361 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.

Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

1 Unit Available
5216 Segari Way
5216 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
5216 Segari Way Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Summerport Townhome - Windermere - SUMMERPORT - Two Story 3 BR, 2.

1 Unit Available
12740 Langstaff Dr
12740 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
12740 Langstaff Dr Available 07/01/20 LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways.

1 Unit Available
15171 Sunrise View Lane
15171 Sunrise View Lane, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
15171 Sunrise View Lane Available 07/04/20 Pond view 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom at Independence Winter Garden area, open floor plan big living area , master bedroom downstairs, 4 bedroom upstairs.

1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.

1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1801 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.

1 Unit Available
15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1
15918 Marina Bay Dr, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1804 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen with brand new appliances, island and lighted pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
9732 Emerald Berry Drive
9732 Emerald Berry Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1621 sqft
Looks Brand New Townhome built in 2019 in the desirable Watermark in Winter Garden. Great location. Super spacious, feels like living in a single family home! This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Courtyard and a 2 Car Garage.

1 Unit Available
14724 WATOWAN ALLEY
14724 Watowan Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down.

1 Unit Available
16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
16265 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
2014 sqft
Beautiful home ready for a family to enjoy all that Waterleigh has to offer! Master bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs in addition to a bonus room that can be used as sitting area, play room, den or office.

1 Unit Available
14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP
14813 Magnolia Ridge Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
2124 sqft
Move into this splendid newer and spacious 2 story home located in Orchard Hills Community in Winter Garden. Home features 3 bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE
9726 Emerald Berry Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1789 sqft
Move In Ready town-home located in A-Rate School Area with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom . kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private patio and attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included on the second floor.

1 Unit Available
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL
11919 Gold Creek Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3102 sqft
Furnished 4/3.5 with pond view. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, granite counter-tops, outside screened in lanai and a fenced in backyard.

Lake Avalon Groves
1 Unit Available
9542 BOLERO ROAD
9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,399
3224 sqft
New construction in Waterligh Community with breathtaking two story open floorplan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
7833 CROSSWATER TRAIL
7833 Crosswater Trail, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 CREDIT IF APPLY BEFORE June 10, 2020. Beautiful one bedroom apartment. Gated community. Pool, Gym, recreation facilities. A rated schools. Walking distance to Publix and Westside shopping center. Terms and conditions apply.
City Guide for Horizon West, FL

Horizon West is a pretty small place to live in Florida, but it's had some big history. One of the biggest people to grace its presence was Elvis Presley -- but before he became famous! In 1955, the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll came to the Horizon West area and learned to water ski on Lake Butler. Elvis was driving a pink Cadillac at the time, and neighbors remember helping a 20-year-old Elvis learn how to stand up on water skies. It wasn't long after that Elvis appeared on Ed Sullivan an...

Horizon West is a tiny planned community area in Orange County, Florida. The area is basically a residential part of Orlando, where homes and businesses have been laid out strategically to make life as easy and lovely as possible for residents. The history of the area is that it started out as orange groves, like most of the area around here. However, when the big-eared mouse and his theme parks came in, a lot of land was developed into residential property (because tons of people wanted to live near the spectacular attractions!) Horizon West became one of these properties around 1993, when a group of developers partnered with orange county to develop a huge swath of undeveloped land (30,000 acres). In 1995, the area was ready, and it became known as Horizon West, a community made up of five villages and a town center. Today, Horizon West continues to be a charming place where people choose to live in the Orlando area. If you're a fan of theme parks or like living near water, this is a great place for you to consider finding apartment homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Horizon West, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Horizon West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

