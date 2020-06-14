Apartment List
/
FL
/
horizon west
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horizon West renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5216 Segari Way
5216 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
5216 Segari Way Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Summerport Townhome - Windermere - SUMMERPORT - Two Story 3 BR, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Horizon West

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8168 Boat Hook Loop 728
8168 Boat Hook Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1449 sqft
Amy Toro Condo - Property Id: 130694 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130694 Property Id 130694 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790927)

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd
5819 Oxford Moor Boulevard, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4596 sqft
Beautiful Pool Home in Oxford Moor! - Beautiful and well-maintained executive 5 BEDROOM, 4.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE
7502 Lake Albert Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4200 sqft
"LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE" POOL HOME Natural light abounds through this exquisitely rare, open concept, contemporary Victorian, only 6 built in Orange County by RL Gordon.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon West
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
164 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Happy Trails
80 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
This community features newly constructed homes with keyless entry and private patios. Residents enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center and recreation room. The green community is convenient to Walmart Supercenter and Summer Bay Resort.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Horizon West, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horizon West renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West 3 BedroomsHorizon West Accessible Apartments
Horizon West Apartments with BalconyHorizon West Apartments with GarageHorizon West Apartments with GymHorizon West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon West Apartments with Parking
Horizon West Apartments with PoolHorizon West Apartments with Washer-DryerHorizon West Dog Friendly ApartmentsHorizon West Furnished ApartmentsHorizon West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College