138 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Summerport Village Center
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 Unit Available
7619 Bramwell Street
7619 Bramwell Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1460 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1801 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
8607 Coventry Park Way
8607 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1812 sqft
8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite

1 Unit Available
6873 Northwich Drive
6873 Northwich Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2229 sqft
3/2.5 Home In Lakes Of Windermere Community - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family pool home with 2,790 total square and 2,229 square feet under a/c in Lakes of Windermere community. Spacious layout with separate living, dining, and bonus room.

1 Unit Available
7237 Rambling Water Way
7237 Rambling Water Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2307 sqft
3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.

1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
11836 Thatcher Ave
11836 Thatcher Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2978 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836.

1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.

1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.

Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
15701 Signature Drive - 1077 Available 07/04/20 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master

1 Unit Available
13220 ZORI LANE
13220 Zori Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2521 sqft
4 Bedroom home in Windermere - Over 2,500 square feet of living space, plus a patio and a 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
12740 Langstaff Dr
12740 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
12740 Langstaff Dr Available 07/01/20 LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways.

1 Unit Available
12659 ARLEY DR
12659 Arley Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1958 sqft
Lakes of Windermere - Beautiful Home / Lawn Care included - House has been newly painted inside and out. Covered porch on the front with shade trees.

Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
6339 Point Hancock Drive - 1128
6339 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2714 sqft
6339 Point Hancock Drive - 1128 Available 07/04/20 6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TWO STORY HOME ON INDEPENDENCE, WINTER GARDEN - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second

1 Unit Available
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2476 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Windermere. This Community offers a pool, lakes, playgrounds, tennis courts, fitness center and trails.

1 Unit Available
6615 Calamondin Drive - 1
6615 Calamondin Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1584 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome located in the new Winter Garden area , with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath.

1 Unit Available
12986 Holdenbury Ln
12986 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2074 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 This is a beautiful 4/2 in the neighborhood of Windermere Terrace. It has an open floor plan with great windows letting in much natural light. Tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
12508 CRAGSIDE LANE
12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
4/2.

1 Unit Available
8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE
8917 Blue Mesa Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3914 sqft
Enjoy Magic Kingdom's spectacle firework every night at your front porch in Windermere. This MOVE-IN READY stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study/den, bonus room, media room with Pond View is your Home to be.

1 Unit Available
8562 GREENBANK BOULEVARD
8562 Greenbank Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2343 sqft
Available Immediately - 4 bedroom 3 bath home in gated community convenient to Disney. Large covered porch in front and back of home. New Kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops New Range. (No Dogs)
City Guide for Horizon West, FL

Horizon West is a pretty small place to live in Florida, but it's had some big history. One of the biggest people to grace its presence was Elvis Presley -- but before he became famous! In 1955, the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll came to the Horizon West area and learned to water ski on Lake Butler. Elvis was driving a pink Cadillac at the time, and neighbors remember helping a 20-year-old Elvis learn how to stand up on water skies. It wasn't long after that Elvis appeared on Ed Sullivan an...

Horizon West is a tiny planned community area in Orange County, Florida. The area is basically a residential part of Orlando, where homes and businesses have been laid out strategically to make life as easy and lovely as possible for residents. The history of the area is that it started out as orange groves, like most of the area around here. However, when the big-eared mouse and his theme parks came in, a lot of land was developed into residential property (because tons of people wanted to live near the spectacular attractions!) Horizon West became one of these properties around 1993, when a group of developers partnered with orange county to develop a huge swath of undeveloped land (30,000 acres). In 1995, the area was ready, and it became known as Horizon West, a community made up of five villages and a town center. Today, Horizon West continues to be a charming place where people choose to live in the Orlando area. If you're a fan of theme parks or like living near water, this is a great place for you to consider finding apartment homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Horizon West, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Horizon West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

