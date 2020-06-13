138 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with balcony

Horizon West is a pretty small place to live in Florida, but it's had some big history. One of the biggest people to grace its presence was Elvis Presley -- but before he became famous! In 1955, the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll came to the Horizon West area and learned to water ski on Lake Butler. Elvis was driving a pink Cadillac at the time, and neighbors remember helping a 20-year-old Elvis learn how to stand up on water skies. It wasn't long after that Elvis appeared on Ed Sullivan an...

Horizon West is a tiny planned community area in Orange County, Florida. The area is basically a residential part of Orlando, where homes and businesses have been laid out strategically to make life as easy and lovely as possible for residents. The history of the area is that it started out as orange groves, like most of the area around here. However, when the big-eared mouse and his theme parks came in, a lot of land was developed into residential property (because tons of people wanted to live near the spectacular attractions!) Horizon West became one of these properties around 1993, when a group of developers partnered with orange county to develop a huge swath of undeveloped land (30,000 acres). In 1995, the area was ready, and it became known as Horizon West, a community made up of five villages and a town center. Today, Horizon West continues to be a charming place where people choose to live in the Orlando area. If you're a fan of theme parks or like living near water, this is a great place for you to consider finding apartment homes. See more