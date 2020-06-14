/
furnished apartments
112 Furnished Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
6206 Point Hancock Dr
6206 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3177 sqft
6206 Point Hancock Dr Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in...
1 Unit Available
15383 SUGAR CITRUS DRIVE
15383 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2798 sqft
NEWER built, FULLY FURNISHED!! Awesome appliances, stunning decoration and incomparable LOCATION!. Community located in Hamlin Area, very close to the main intersection of Hamlin Groves Trail and New Independence Pkwy.
1 Unit Available
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL
11919 Gold Creek Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3102 sqft
Furnished 4/3.5 with pond view. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, granite counter-tops, outside screened in lanai and a fenced in backyard.
Signature Lakes
1 Unit Available
6554 PASTURELANDS PLACE
6554 Pasturelands Place, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Community of Independence. Furnished Townhome, Three Bedrooms, Two and one half baths. Kitchen opens with breakfast bar opens to family room, separate living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
14430 DESERT HAVEN STREET
14430 Desert Haven Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
2067 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story town home with 2 car garage. This property is located in the gated community of Oasis Cove. Large open floor plan with master on the first floor. Screened in back patio with small back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Horizon West
1 Unit Available
7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE
7515 Lake Albert Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1910 sqft
Beautiful single family home 3 beds and 2 baths + Den/Library/Office FULLY FURNISHED in the Lake Burden South Community, with a lot of UPGRADES, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced, pretty landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon West
Verified
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
936 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.
1 Unit Available
207 Scaton Way
207 Scaton Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Available immediately in Davenport. Convenient to SR 192, this townhouse is in a quiet subdivision nicely kept. House comes fully furnished with newer modern furniture. Minimum lease 6 months.
1 Unit Available
13427 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
13427 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1078 sqft
Great living or vacation location in this luxury condo, just minutes to all attractions. Enjoy the fireworks of Disney, Universal and Sea World from your balcony overlooking Lake Bryan (400 acres) ski lake with boat dock.
1 Unit Available
1438 Chelsea Drive
1438 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1528 sqft
!Spacious 3/2.
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
Available Now. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished).
1 Unit Available
8809 Grand Palms Circle - 1
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR CONDO NEAR POOL AND TENNIS COURT, CERAMIC TILE IN PUBLIC AREAS. FULLY FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN. No pets allowed as per the HOA.
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.
1 Unit Available
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 Unit Available
3015 RED GINGER ROAD
3015 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 Unit Available
10417 DOTH STREET
10417 Doth Street, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
5411 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This home is immaculate and is furnished and ready to move in. The house has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Furniture is top of the line.
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.
1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.
