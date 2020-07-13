All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Windermere Cay Apartments

8200 Jayme Drive · (407) 326-2878
Location

8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-207 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 05-313 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 02-311 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windermere Cay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
pool
media room
garage
parking
24hr gym
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! So close yet a world away. Windermere Cay, the premier luxury and 100% Smoke-Free community is NOW OPEN! We are conveniently located on Reams Road, adjacent to Walt Disney World, just minutes from Orlando International airport, area theme parks, Winter Garden Village, Millenia Mall, and much more. Our four-story buildings offer elevators, high-end details, finishes, and an exclusive resident amenity package.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (one bedroom), $250 (two bedrooms), $300 (three bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, fish
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: No monthly pet rent
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease; detached garage: $100/month. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: 5x4 unit: $25/month, 9x13 unit: $75/month, 13x9 unit: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windermere Cay Apartments have any available units?
Windermere Cay Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windermere Cay Apartments have?
Some of Windermere Cay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windermere Cay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windermere Cay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windermere Cay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments offers parking.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments has a pool.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windermere Cay Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windermere Cay Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windermere Cay Apartments has units with air conditioning.

