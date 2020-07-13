Windermere Cay Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator pool media room garage parking 24hr gym fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! So close yet a world away. Windermere Cay, the premier luxury and 100% Smoke-Free community is NOW OPEN! We are conveniently located on Reams Road, adjacent to Walt Disney World, just minutes from Orlando International airport, area theme parks, Winter Garden Village, Millenia Mall, and much more. Our four-story buildings offer elevators, high-end details, finishes, and an exclusive resident amenity package.