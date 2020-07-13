Windermere Cay Apartments.

Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (one bedroom), $250 (two bedrooms), $300 (three bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, fish
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: No monthly pet rent
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds