1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
190 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
7833 CROSSWATER TRAIL
7833 Crosswater Trail, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
813 sqft
$500 CREDIT IF APPLY BEFORE June 10, 2020. Beautiful one bedroom apartment. Gated community. Pool, Gym, recreation facilities. A rated schools. Walking distance to Publix and Westside shopping center. Terms and conditions apply.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon West
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
782 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
741 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
164 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Happy Trails
79 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
778 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
739 sqft
This community features newly constructed homes with keyless entry and private patios. Residents enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center and recreation room. The green community is convenient to Walmart Supercenter and Summer Bay Resort.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
