Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
Summerport Village Center
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12940 Westside Village Loop
12940 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3078 sqft
LARGE 4 BED in WINDERMERE!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12875 Holdenbury Lane
12875 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2094 sqft
Listing Agent: Han Mya Peng (407) 432-2396 myapeng@gmail.com - (RLNE4160645)
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7252 Backwoods Trail
7252 Backwoods Trail, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home for Rent, 2 Car Garage, at 7252 Backwoods Trail, Windermere, FL 34786.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2815 sqft
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
14495 Whittridge Drive
14495 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2026 sqft
Its all about the lifestyle! View this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today and experience all it has to offer! Located in the ever popular Community of Independence in Winter Garden.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
5212 Lemon Twist Lane
5212 Lemon Twist Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2659 sqft
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom oversized corner lot located in beautiful sought after Summerport in the heart of Windermere. Upgrades throughout and tray ceilings in some rooms with upgraded baseboards.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL
9055 Horizon Pointe Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3651 sqft
Stunning upgraded Windermere Trail modern home. SPACIOUS, open floor plan. Wood floor and tiles, NO CARPET in the house. Guest bedroom downstair can be used as home office. Fullly fence back yard and Lanai Enclosed.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/15/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12803 Holdenbury Ln.
12803 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2439 sqft
12803 Holdenbury Ln. Available 08/05/20 4/2.5 in Lakes of Windermere Community! - MOVE IN READY ON August 5, 2020. Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12832 Westside Village Loop
12832 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3720 sqft
Brand New 5 Bed!! Windermere!! Large game room!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE
12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2392 sqft
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Windermere - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2295.00 - 4/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15519 Duffy Aly
15519 Duffy Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2455 sqft
*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12755 Westside Village Loop.
12755 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3078 sqft
4 Bedroom at West side Village at Heart of Windermere !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
16067 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE
8310 Lookout Pointe Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4357 sqft
Live the dream with a perfect unobstructed view with a Magical SUNSET from your own backyard of the nightly firework show over the Magic Kingdom! This Energy Star Certified home has a formal dining room, 6-bedrooms, 4-baths, loft, covered lanai and
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
6772 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2773 sqft
Winter Garden living at it's best! Located in the sought after community of INDEPENDENCE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
11854 Water Run Alley
11854 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1589 sqft
TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDERMERE BUILT BY ASHTON WOODS HOME.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
15308 Honeybell Drive
15308 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
NOW READY! This brand new Ashton Woods Home, Tomoka floorplan, assures your delight from the moment you enter.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
15588 Blackbead St
15588 Blackbead Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1681 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story, 2 car garage townhome in desirable Summerlake is ready and available for move in.
