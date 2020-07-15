/
/
/
Florida Southern
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near Florida Southern
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Morton Historic District
936 Cumberland St.
936 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1789 sqft
936 Cumberland St. Available 08/10/20 3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Circle
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Resort Style Living Community - Property Id: 104007 Resort Style Living for 55+ Community... NOW available for someone UNDER 55 years of age. You must, however be at least 35 years of age.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
823 Lakehurst St.
823 Lakehurst Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Near Hospital & Medical Facilities - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is near LRH Hospital, Watson Clinic and just a short walk to Lake Parker.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parker Street
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Beulah
1031 Hershell St
1031 Herschell Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1204 sqft
1031 Hershell St Available 09/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND 1031 HERSHELL STREET LAKELAND, FL 33815 Rent: $1,025/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Bentley
2025 SYLVESTER COURT
2025 Sylvester Court, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
854 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful Maintenance Free Lifestyle Condo in Kimberlea. This unit features an Elevator and Personal Storage Section. The Clubhouse is close by for Neighborhood Functions, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixieland
609 ARIANA STREET
609 Ariana Street, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2200 sqft
New completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home located in the Dixieland area. This home features open concept of living room dining room and Kitchen area. Brand new Samsung appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Paul A Diggs
413 W 9TH STREET
413 West 9th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 2/1 brick home features the latest upgrades and fixtures throughout from modern tile flooring to granite countertops, fenced in yard with gate, this house is a must-see gem, Style you can afford, Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances,
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
1802 Crystal Grove Dr.
1802 Crystal Grove Drive, Crystal Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1037 sqft
1802 Crystal Grove Dr. Available 08/10/20 2 bed/2 bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland Large living room, dining are and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakeland
2210 Brandy Pl
2210 Brandy Place, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
961 sqft
This 2/1 bath duplex has inside washer/dryer hookups. Large living room and good size bedrooms. Lawn Care included. Sorry- This owner is requesting no pets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
1654 Crystal Park Circle
1654 Crystal Park Cir, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with 936sf of living space, all tile flooring throughout, back unit and fenced in yard for privacy. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Email rentals.drev@gmail.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
916 E VALENCIA STREET
916 East Valencia Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1396 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in a great location for a family - close to Lake Parker for walking around the lake and near Watson Clinic and Lakeland Regional for employment.