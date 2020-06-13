/
3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
Summerport Village Center
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
1 Unit Available
7619 Bramwell Street
7619 Bramwell Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1460 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
10163 Shallow Water Drive
10163 Shallow Water Drive, Horizon West, FL
One of the larger floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1801 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.
1 Unit Available
8607 Coventry Park Way
8607 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1812 sqft
8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite
1 Unit Available
6873 Northwich Drive
6873 Northwich Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2229 sqft
3/2.5 Home In Lakes Of Windermere Community - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family pool home with 2,790 total square and 2,229 square feet under a/c in Lakes of Windermere community. Spacious layout with separate living, dining, and bonus room.
1 Unit Available
6728 Trellis Vine Loop
6728 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage. It offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area.
1 Unit Available
7237 Rambling Water Way
7237 Rambling Water Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2307 sqft
3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.
1 Unit Available
13131 Vennetta Way
13131 Vennetta Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - LOCATED IN WINDERMERE. SPACIOUS AND READY TO MOVE IN. HAS 3 BEDROOMS TWO FULL SIZE BATHS, BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER AND FRIDGE.
1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL
15494 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL Available 07/01/20 Move in ready! Newer home in great location. - Built 2016! What a place to live in this 2 story stunner in the heart of the Winter Garden expansion.
1 Unit Available
8019 John Hancock Dr.
8019 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2843 sqft
Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included.
1 Unit Available
6943 Trellis Vine Lp
6943 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL
6943 Trellis Vine Lp Available 06/15/20 5 Bed Home in the Heart of Windermere, FL!! Close to Disney and Theme Parks!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.
1 Unit Available
11836 Thatcher Ave
11836 Thatcher Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836.
1 Unit Available
13036 Westside Village Loop
13036 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere !!! Right next to beautiful Community Pool!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 Unit Available
11019 Bagley Aly
11019 Bagley Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere!!! Energy Efficient!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.
1 Unit Available
15171 Sunrise View Lane
15171 Sunrise View Lane, Horizon West, FL
15171 Sunrise View Lane Available 07/04/20 Pond view 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom at Independence Winter Garden area, open floor plan big living area , master bedroom downstairs, 4 bedroom upstairs.
1 Unit Available
5216 Segari Way
5216 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
5216 Segari Way Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Summerport Townhome - Windermere - SUMMERPORT - Two Story 3 BR, 2.
1 Unit Available
8013 Woodstar Lane
8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2082 sqft
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
