/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
206 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Summerport Village Center
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12940 Westside Village Loop
12940 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3078 sqft
LARGE 4 BED in WINDERMERE!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7252 Backwoods Trail
7252 Backwoods Trail, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home for Rent, 2 Car Garage, at 7252 Backwoods Trail, Windermere, FL 34786.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12740 Langstaff Dr
12740 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2815 sqft
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6013 Blue Lily Way
6013 Blue Lily Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1582 sqft
FREE APP if approved. MOVE-IN PROMOTION. First month is discounted at $1,895. Following rent is $2,100. Brand new townhouse for rent in Winter Garden, Chopin Model, ideally located in Hamilton Gardens, this property has it all, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
15223 Shonan Gold Drive
15223 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2150 sqft
Please call Joe at 407-663-4470 or 321-303-1312 for this spectacular huge three bedroom three and half bath town house at Hamlin in Winter Garden. This house is 2150 square feet with ceramic tile and carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
14495 Whittridge Drive
14495 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2026 sqft
Its all about the lifestyle! View this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today and experience all it has to offer! Located in the ever popular Community of Independence in Winter Garden.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6317 Hamlin Reserve Boulevard
6317 Hamlin Reserve Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1990 sqft
Beautiful brand single family home, professionally designed Ashton Woods three bedroom home in Hamlin Reserve. model features an open kitchen with upgraded 42" dark maple cabinets, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL
9055 Horizon Pointe Trail, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3651 sqft
Stunning upgraded Windermere Trail modern home. SPACIOUS, open floor plan. Wood floor and tiles, NO CARPET in the house. Guest bedroom downstair can be used as home office. Fullly fence back yard and Lanai Enclosed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4918 White Bud Ct
4918 White Bud Court, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2085 sqft
4918 White Bud Ct Available 09/01/20 4918 White Bud Ct., Windermere, FL 34786 - One story single family home !! Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Screened lanai and pool. 2 Car Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906254)
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Avalon Groves
9542 Bolero Road
9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3224 sqft
NEW PRICE!!MOVE IN NOW!! NEW 2 story 4 bed 3.5 bath HM in Waterleigh Winter Garden!! - Rent: $3,200 Deposit: $4,800 New construction breathtaking two story 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths open floor plan with attached 2 car garage.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/15/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12803 Holdenbury Ln.
12803 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2439 sqft
12803 Holdenbury Ln. Available 08/05/20 4/2.5 in Lakes of Windermere Community! - MOVE IN READY ON August 5, 2020. Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
5674 New Independence Pwy
5674 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2455 sqft
5 BED / 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/ Covered
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12832 Westside Village Loop
12832 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3720 sqft
Brand New 5 Bed!! Windermere!! Large game room!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE
12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2392 sqft
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Windermere - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2295.00 - 4/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Signature Lakes
6206 Point Hancock Dr
6206 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3177 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in... ready to go, 4 bed 3,5 bath in mint condition.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12968 Borland St
12968 Borland Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1428 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed/2.5 bath beautiful town home in Windermere w/ garage!! - Available now! This beautiful townhouse is located in Wickham Park, in Windermere. Located close to the attractions, with shopping centers close by.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15519 Duffy Aly
15519 Duffy Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2455 sqft
*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes.
Similar Pages
Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West 3 BedroomsHorizon West Accessible Apartments
Horizon West Apartments with BalconyHorizon West Apartments with GarageHorizon West Apartments with GymHorizon West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon West Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL