Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill yoga dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage dog park game room green community hot tub shuffle board trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! The Retreat at Windermere Apartments offers you a haven to come home to. You enjoy inspired living in a community that is perfect for a variety of lifestyles. Choose a one, a two or a three bedroom apartment to experience a host of great features. All floor plans come with the choice of two distinct designer color palettes that blend beautifully with the stylish wood flooring and the lofty, nine-foot ceilings. If you like to cook, then you are sure to love the sleek, black appliances in the chef-inspired kitchens. In addition to all of this, the layouts feature spacious, scenic balconies or impressive sunrooms. Furthermore, each bedroom features a generous walk-in closet. Residents additionally enjoy the full-size washers and dryers, elegant bathroom spaces and enhanced audio features in these homes. Beyond the gorgeous homes, the ...