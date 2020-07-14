All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Retreat at Windermere

5820 Nature View Dr · (321) 265-3272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL 34786
Summerport Village Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Windermere.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
dog park
game room
green community
hot tub
shuffle board
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! The Retreat at Windermere Apartments offers you a haven to come home to. You enjoy inspired living in a community that is perfect for a variety of lifestyles. Choose a one, a two or a three bedroom apartment to experience a host of great features. All floor plans come with the choice of two distinct designer color palettes that blend beautifully with the stylish wood flooring and the lofty, nine-foot ceilings. If you like to cook, then you are sure to love the sleek, black appliances in the chef-inspired kitchens. In addition to all of this, the layouts feature spacious, scenic balconies or impressive sunrooms. Furthermore, each bedroom features a generous walk-in closet. Residents additionally enjoy the full-size washers and dryers, elegant bathroom spaces and enhanced audio features in these homes. Beyond the gorgeous homes, the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Valet Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (1 Pet); $450 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Windermere have any available units?
Retreat at Windermere has 31 units available starting at $1,306 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Retreat at Windermere have?
Some of Retreat at Windermere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Windermere currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Windermere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Windermere pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Windermere offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere offers parking.
Does Retreat at Windermere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Windermere have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere has a pool.
Does Retreat at Windermere have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Windermere does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Windermere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere has units with dishwashers.
Does Retreat at Windermere have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Retreat at Windermere has units with air conditioning.
