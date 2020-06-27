5233 Beach River Road

Amenities
3/2 Home In Windermere - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Windermere community of Summerport. There is 2,647 total sq. ft., with 1,938 sq. ft. being under air. Separate living and dining areas with an open kitchen layout featuring stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and solid surface countertops. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout, interior laundry room, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard. Community amenities include walking/biking trails, tennis, basketball, pool, fitness center, childrens playgrounds, and picnic areas.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net
