All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 5233 Beach River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
5233 Beach River Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

5233 Beach River Road

5233 Beach River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5233 Beach River Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 Home In Windermere - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Windermere community of Summerport. There is 2,647 total sq. ft., with 1,938 sq. ft. being under air. Separate living and dining areas with an open kitchen layout featuring stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and solid surface countertops. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout, interior laundry room, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard. Community amenities include walking/biking trails, tennis, basketball, pool, fitness center, childrens playgrounds, and picnic areas.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4981546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Beach River Road have any available units?
5233 Beach River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5233 Beach River Road have?
Some of 5233 Beach River Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Beach River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Beach River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Beach River Road pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Beach River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5233 Beach River Road offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Beach River Road offers parking.
Does 5233 Beach River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 Beach River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Beach River Road have a pool?
Yes, 5233 Beach River Road has a pool.
Does 5233 Beach River Road have accessible units?
No, 5233 Beach River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Beach River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 Beach River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5233 Beach River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5233 Beach River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College