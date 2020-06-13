/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7500 Loon Avenue
7500 Loon Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1721 sqft
Winter Garden 4 Bedrm Home For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status,
Results within 5 miles of Horizon West
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
35 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
15 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1588 sqft
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8521 Crystal Cove Loop
8521 Crystal Cove Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 bath lakeview Townhome totally furnished located within a few miles of Disney World & minutes away from most theme parks & convention centers in Orlando.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon West
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Similar Pages
Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West 3 BedroomsHorizon West Accessible Apartments
Horizon West Apartments with BalconyHorizon West Apartments with GarageHorizon West Apartments with GymHorizon West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon West Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL