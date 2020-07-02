14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Great location and Top rated school! Move into a beautiful single family home, a few feet away to the clubhouse and pool at Lakeview Pointe Subdivision. Home nice features: a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, ceramic tiles floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs, walk-in laundry and with utility sink. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and a playground. Close to all major roadways, local schools, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.