Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD

14155 Lakeview Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

14155 Lakeview Park Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location and Top rated school! Move into a beautiful single family home, a few feet away to the clubhouse and pool at Lakeview Pointe Subdivision. Home nice features: a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, ceramic tiles floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs, walk-in laundry and with utility sink. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and a playground. Close to all major roadways, local schools, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have any available units?
14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have?
Some of 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD has a pool.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

