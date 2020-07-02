14155 LAKEVIEW PARK ROAD

Amenities
Great location and Top rated school! Move into a beautiful single family home, a few feet away to the clubhouse and pool at Lakeview Pointe Subdivision. Home nice features: a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, ceramic tiles floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs, walk-in laundry and with utility sink. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and a playground. Close to all major roadways, local schools, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.