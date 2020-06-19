All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 2650 Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
2650 Madison St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2650 Madison St

2650 Madison Street · (954) 708-5839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Highland Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2650 Madison St · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood. Amazing upgrades include an open kitchen, hardwood floors on bedrooms and tile floors on common areas, modern light fixtures, private salt-water pool, fruit trees, and additional shed. The backyard has been beautifully landscaped with a flagstone backyard patio, summer kitchen and privacy fenced, that will make your place perfect for entertaining friends and family. End your night next to the fire pit watching the sky! One car garage plus additional spaces on driveway. Automated sprinkler system. Very quiet neighborhood minutes away from I95 and downtown Hollywood, supermarkets, restaurants and much more! [part of the florida room was enclosed to make the 4th bedroom]

(RLNE4195927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Madison St have any available units?
2650 Madison St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Madison St have?
Some of 2650 Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Madison St does offer parking.
Does 2650 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Madison St have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Madison St has a pool.
Does 2650 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2650 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2650 Madison St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity