158 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL

1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
10192 SW 199
10192 Southwest 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
8 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 3/2. Over 8K sq. ft. lot and side space large enough to park boat or R.V. Centrally located at only walking distance from shopping center with clothing, groceries store and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
2460 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1829 sqft
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22511 SW 88th Pl
22511 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 3 BR & 2.5 BA, LOCATED AT “WATERWAYS” GATED COMMUNITY ”ISLAND AT BAY SHORE" RESORT STYLE AMENITIES; CLUBHOUSE, INFINITY POOL, CHILDREN’S PLAY PARK, MEETING ROOM & FITNESS CENTER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22831 SW 88th Pl
22831 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful and convenient first floor, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, all tiled floors, inside washer and dryer, gated community, club house with lots amenities, near schools, banks, super market, pharmacy, mayor highways and more. A must see !!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9217 SW 227th St
9217 Southwest 227th Lane, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large open and elegant one story townhouse style in desirable Isle at Bayshore community in the THE SHORES. Secure, quiet and well maintained residential neighborhood. Loads of closets. Nice size fenced private patio with pavers, great for BBQ's.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8660 SW 212th St
8660 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1/1 condo in desired area of Cutler Bay. Luminous, clean and very spacious unit located on first floor. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious walk in closet. Washer and dryer. Accordion shutters. Easy to show!! Don't miss this great unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22541 SW 88th Pl
22541 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Come see this beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located inside the Courts of Bayshore in the heart of Cutler Bay.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22731 SW 88th Pl
22731 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
VERY NICE UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRER INSIDE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE FULL KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY HAS MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING A KIDS PARK, GYM, POOL AND MORE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8260 SW 210th St
8260 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and freshly upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath, gated, condo unit, located in a quite and most desirable area in Cutler Bay. This cozy condo has upgraded bathroom and kitchen with state of the art SS appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22525 SW 94th Pl
22525 Southwest 94th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8590 SW 212 st
8590 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, with access to balcony and walk-in closets quiet and serene This community has 24 roaming security, fully gated the property is currently occupied by tenants, so visits must be coordinated from the office
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20930 SW 87th Ave
20930 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1061 sqft
Sought after ground floor corner unit in well-appointed Breezeway of Galloway complex.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22561 SW 88th Pl
22561 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Shinny and Clean, The Condo do you need to leave without worries. Living like a Resort Style. Prestigious Unit-Condo in The Courts / Isles at Bayshore.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22049 SW 92nd Pl
22049 Southwest 92nd Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated in modern style, waterfront unit at Isles of Bayshore. Beautiful plank tile floors in living areas, eat in kitchen w/quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cutler Bay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
Some of the colleges located in the Cutler Bay area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cutler Bay from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.
