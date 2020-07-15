/
William T McFatter Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
46 Apartments For Rent Near William T McFatter Technical College
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1095 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
53 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,930
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,673
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
$
89 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
39 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
3 Units Available
Nova Central
6857 College Ct, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1165 sqft
From the moment you drive through the grand entrance of Nova Central, you will feel at home. Our masterful architecture, common areas, and green spaces were designed to give you a feeling of comfort and serenity.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
23 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
20 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3624 E Bell Dr
3624 East Bell Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
GREAT LOCATION!! ISLA MERITA IS JUST LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NO WALLS ARE SHARED WITH NEIGHBOR, THE HOME IS ONLY ATTACHED AT THE CARPORT ROOF W/NEIGHBOR! 1 CAR CARPORT PLUS 2 CAR DRIVEWAY! COMPLETE IMPACT WINDOWS & GLASS DOORS, NEWER KITCHEN &
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2921 SW 87th Ave
2921 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RECENTLY PAINTED THIS 2nd FLOOR CONDO W/ACCORDION SHUTTERS, 2 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS, 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE NEAR MAILBOX AND GUEST PARKING, SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER INSIDE UNIT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5060 Davie Road - 313
5060 Davie Road, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
779 sqft
Amazing 2/2 in great area! Comfortable, lovely, and CLEAN 2/2! Stunning GREAT KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! OPEN CONCEPT! Spacious living room perfect for entertaining guest! Bedrooms are spacious and closets are a great size! Beautiful
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4630 SW 75 WAY
4630 SW 75th Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1813 sqft
Pretty 3 Bedroom Davie Townhome with Garage - Gorgeous, perfectly kept townhome lives like a house. Pretty kitchen with granite counters, tons of wood cabinets, tile flooring in living areas and a pretty, pretty view of greenspace and trees.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7085 Nova Dr Apt 225
7085 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1247 sqft
Very Nice BIG 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in Davie at University Parc * 2nd Floor * Top Floor * Vaulted Ceilings * End Unit * Large Covered Balcony * Reserved Parking * Lots of Guest Parking * Park View * Full Size Washer/Dryer in Unit * Carpet
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4654 Windmill Ln
4654 Windmill Ln, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!! UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Golf and Tennis Club
3100 W Rolling Hills Cir
3100 Rolling Hills Circle, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great and Spacious unit on the ground floor, 1 bedroom 1 bath and half all tiled out, big screen terrace overlooking the lake and golf, eastern exposure, Brand New Ac installed last year, granite counter tops.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4224 SW 63rd Ave
4224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Perfect roommate setup... in this newly renovated 2/2 apartment near NOVA & Broward College... features brand new kitchen with SS appliances, ceramic tile floors and new bathroom, plus private patio area and central A/C.
