Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:36 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hollywood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
$
20 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,061
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
14 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,662
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
69 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,699
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 01:10 AM
$
16 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hollywood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
294 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
37 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,887
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
54 Units Available
Coral Ridge
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
43 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,940
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1395 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
$
12 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,578
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
28 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,313
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
42 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,614
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
40 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
$
7 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
92 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,435
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
City Guide for Hollywood, FL

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Hollywood, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hollywood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hollywood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

