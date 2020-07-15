/
Atlantic Technical College
78 Apartments For Rent Near Atlantic Technical College
22 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
26 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
20 Units Available
Coral Bay
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
9 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
8 Units Available
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
2 Units Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
7 Units Available
Collier City
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
10 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
North Margate
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
1 Unit Available
1702 Andros Isle
1702 Andros Isle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE.
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.
1 Unit Available
4821 NW 15th St
4821 Northwest 15th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1713 sqft
This is a very large and spacious pool home,centrally located to great shopping,major highways,schools,hospital and the beach. Pet friendly. (RLNE5919981)
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
2900 NW 42nd Ave
2900 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
775 sqft
FIRST MONTH PAY ONLY 1/2 RENTAL... VIEW..ALL AGES WELCOME....YEARLY RENTAL...BRAND NEW A/C NO CARPET...ELEVATOR ...LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT...EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE UNIT BREATH TAKING WATER VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, PATIO, KITCHEN...
1 Unit Available
2901 Victoria Cir
2901 Victoria Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
VACANT, SEASONAL RENTAL 4 MONTH MINIMUM* GREAT PARKING SPACE #135 IN FRONT OF BLDG*REMODELED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, NEWER APPLIANCES*MICROWAVE OVER STOVE*BATHROOMS IN GREAT CONDITION! WHAT'S INCLUDED: WIFI INTERNET+BASIC CABLE*TOURIST TAX
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
834 Banks Road
834 Banks Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1022 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Townhouse. This home has been completly painted and has all new flloors plus a new Bathroom in addition to many new upgrades.
1 Unit Available
4361 NW 3rd St
4361 Northwest 3rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WONDERFUL FURNISHED 3-BED, 2-BATH POOL HOUSE IN A PRIME COCONUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERING A FAMILY ROOM, DROP LIVING ROOM AND A FORMAL DINNING AREA.
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd # 303 303
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150040 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT.
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see large 2/2, pkg. space #026, plus additional guest parking. Amenities include: 2 pools (1 heated), clubhouse, BBQ area, breathtaking views of golf course from balcony.
