pembroke park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
841 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Park, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3930 SW 52nd Ave
3930 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Garden view two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bright and spacious in the amazing and well maintained PEMBROKE PARK TOWNHOUSES community.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
510 S Park Rd Apt 1033
510 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 S Park Rd Apt 1033 in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5361 Flagler St
5361 Flagler Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1941 sqft
VERY LARGE HOME FOR RENT ,FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, EXTERA LARGE ROOM WALKING CLOSET, TILE FLOORS. FENCED BACK YARD A MUST SEE !!!
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5619 FLETCHER ST
5619 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1549 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pembroke Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Pembroke Park area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pembroke Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
