1656 Polk St

Amenities
CHARMING fully furnished/renovated apartment suite with open space concept. This unit features natural
hardwood floors, granite counter tops and new appliances. In the living/tv area the sofa bed opens to a large and
king size bed. The includes WIFI, smart Tv, cookware and utensils. Just bring your toothbrush. This bright and
luminous unit has a brand new energy efficient central air conditioner. All impact windows throughout the property
for a quiet and enjoyable lifestyle. Building is safe with surveillance system and access control by intercom. ALL
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. Located in the heart of Hollywood, minutes away from
downtown's vibrant attractions Surrounded by a myriad of diverse restaurants, cafes, shops, grocery stores and
pharmacies.