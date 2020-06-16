1656 Polk St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning internet access furnished

CHARMING fully furnished/renovated apartment suite with open space concept. This unit features natural

hardwood floors, granite counter tops and new appliances. In the living/tv area the sofa bed opens to a large and

king size bed. The includes WIFI, smart Tv, cookware and utensils. Just bring your toothbrush. This bright and

luminous unit has a brand new energy efficient central air conditioner. All impact windows throughout the property

for a quiet and enjoyable lifestyle. Building is safe with surveillance system and access control by intercom. ALL

UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. Located in the heart of Hollywood, minutes away from

downtown's vibrant attractions Surrounded by a myriad of diverse restaurants, cafes, shops, grocery stores and

pharmacies.