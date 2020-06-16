All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 1656 Polk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
1656 Polk St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 AM

1656 Polk St

1656 Polk Street · (954) 789-0104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1656 Polk Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
CHARMING fully furnished/renovated apartment suite with open space concept. This unit features natural
hardwood floors, granite counter tops and new appliances. In the living/tv area the sofa bed opens to a large and
king size bed. The includes WIFI, smart Tv, cookware and utensils. Just bring your toothbrush. This bright and
luminous unit has a brand new energy efficient central air conditioner. All impact windows throughout the property
for a quiet and enjoyable lifestyle. Building is safe with surveillance system and access control by intercom. ALL
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. Located in the heart of Hollywood, minutes away from
downtown's vibrant attractions Surrounded by a myriad of diverse restaurants, cafes, shops, grocery stores and
pharmacies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Polk St have any available units?
1656 Polk St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 Polk St have?
Some of 1656 Polk St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Polk St currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Polk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Polk St pet-friendly?
No, 1656 Polk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1656 Polk St offer parking?
No, 1656 Polk St does not offer parking.
Does 1656 Polk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Polk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Polk St have a pool?
No, 1656 Polk St does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Polk St have accessible units?
No, 1656 Polk St does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Polk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Polk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1656 Polk St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity