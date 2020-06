229 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL

Moving to Doral

If you're interested in moving to Doral, congratulations! You'll have lots of sunshine, beaches and beautiful weather in store. Doral's a sought-after area to live in, however, so if you're planning a move, it will pay to prepare well beforehand. One of the most important ways to prepare for a move is financially. Moving itself is expensive. However, it also takes a deposit to secure an apartment, and deposits can get hefty. Usually, landlords will require one month's rent, as well as a security deposit equal to one month's rent. However, some landlords are stricter and require a bigger deposit; some deposits can be as much as three months' rent! Make sure you check with your landlord before you start your rental application so you can be sure that you have enough money on hand to make the deposit and secure your apartment.

Another important way to secure your apartment is by putting in a completed leasing application. Leasing applications allow landlords to check and make sure that potential renters are financially stable, upstanding citizens. To submit a completed rental application, you'll need to gather several documents. These documents include copies of identification, bank statements from the past several months, tax returns from previous years, pay stubs or a letter of income proving how much money you make, letters from previous landlords proving that you're a good tenant, letters of reference from friends and colleagues proving that you're a good person, and anything else landlords may require. Just like with your deposit, you'll want to check with management companies before you begin your search because you don't want to be caught unprepared. It can be heartbreaking when someone ends up snatching the apartment instead of you because they were able to get a completed application in before you! If you have any hesitations about qualifying financially, consider getting a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who agrees to guarantee the apartment financially in case you have any financial problems. This reassures landlords that the apartment's rent will be paid and will be financially secure no matter what happens to it.