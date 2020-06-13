229 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL📍
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 62
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.
Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you're interested in moving to Doral, congratulations! You'll have lots of sunshine, beaches and beautiful weather in store. Doral's a sought-after area to live in, however, so if you're planning a move, it will pay to prepare well beforehand. One of the most important ways to prepare for a move is financially. Moving itself is expensive. However, it also takes a deposit to secure an apartment, and deposits can get hefty. Usually, landlords will require one month's rent, as well as a security deposit equal to one month's rent. However, some landlords are stricter and require a bigger deposit; some deposits can be as much as three months' rent! Make sure you check with your landlord before you start your rental application so you can be sure that you have enough money on hand to make the deposit and secure your apartment.
Another important way to secure your apartment is by putting in a completed leasing application. Leasing applications allow landlords to check and make sure that potential renters are financially stable, upstanding citizens. To submit a completed rental application, you'll need to gather several documents. These documents include copies of identification, bank statements from the past several months, tax returns from previous years, pay stubs or a letter of income proving how much money you make, letters from previous landlords proving that you're a good tenant, letters of reference from friends and colleagues proving that you're a good person, and anything else landlords may require. Just like with your deposit, you'll want to check with management companies before you begin your search because you don't want to be caught unprepared. It can be heartbreaking when someone ends up snatching the apartment instead of you because they were able to get a completed application in before you! If you have any hesitations about qualifying financially, consider getting a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who agrees to guarantee the apartment financially in case you have any financial problems. This reassures landlords that the apartment's rent will be paid and will be financially secure no matter what happens to it.
The next important step to take in moving is always to do research about the area. You'll want to make sure you end up in the right place and that you don't waste time looking in neighborhoods you don't actually want to live in! Check out some helpful information below to make sure you're looking in the right sections of Doral.
Northern Doral: This small square section at the top of Doral contains a good mix of residential and commercial property. There are lots of housing developments in this area, like the Polynesian-Islands of Doral, Galapagos II - Islands of Doral, Promenade Shores of Doral and more. If you're looking for suburban living, this is probably the best place to find it in the town. You can find rental properties here too, though it's probably not the best place to look for an apartment for rent in Doral.
Central Doral: Want to feel like you're living in a Florida vacation destination? Then choose an apartment in central Doral -- it has furnished apartments and ones that have all bills paid. The area is home to many upscale resorts, like Hyatt Miami at the Blue, Trump National Doral Miami and Hyatt Place Miami Airport West. You can find shops, restaurants, stores and anything tourists visiting the area might want. This is one of the least residential areas in the city, though, so don't move there looking for quiet neighborhood life.
Southern Doral: Of course you like water, because you're moving to a great beach town. But do you like greenery? If so, Southern Doral is the best place in the area for you. This neighborhood is home to a beautiful cemetery, Our Lady of Mercy, as well as the beloved Costa Greens Golf Club. If you want to spend time outside but don't play golf, the southern part of Doral is home to a great public park: J.C. Bermudez Park. Also, shoppers will definitely like living in Southern Doral. It's home to the Miami International Mall, arguably offering the best shopping selections in all of the Miami area.
Let's face it: most people don't end up in Doral to be in Doral. Most people end up in Doral to be in Miami, which is one of the premier cities in the entire country. Miami is home to beautiful stretches of beaches, on which you can lounge in the sun, swim, boat, participate in watersports and more. Miami is also a dining destination in America, and it's home to some of the country's most upscale and freshest cuisines. Miami is also a great city for lovers of culture. Theater-lovers can enjoy the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts where Broadway shows tour through regularly, as well as other theaters like the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts and the Tower Theater, which shows movies. Sports lovers can rejoice in the proximity of great professional sports if they end up in Doral. Miami has great professional basketball with the Heat, as well as great professional football with the Dolphins. The Marlins, a pro baseball team, also play in Miami. If you do want to get into Miami from Doral, it's easy to do it. Many people in the area have cars so they can get into the city or get out to the beach. However, public transportation in the area is cheap and easy. Within Doral, there is the Doral trolley, which stops all throughout town to get you from one end to the other. You can also hop on the regular Miami-Dade County Transportation bus lines, which run around the perimeter of Doral and head straight into the heart of Miami.
You might think you'll have to drive into Miami proper to have a good time if you live in Doral. The truth is, though, that there's plenty to do to keep you occupied right in your home town! If you live in town, you can enjoy the amenities and facilities of some great local resorts, which also have outstanding dining options. The city is home to its own branch of the library, as well as several public parks where you can spend time outside in the Florida sunshine (those include J.C. Bermudez Park, Veterans Park and Doral Meadow Park). If you like to golf, this is a convenient area in Miami to do it. The Costa Greens Golf Club is located here, and you can play a round or enjoy a luxurious afternoon with friends at the clubhouse.