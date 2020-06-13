Apartment List
/
FL
/
doral
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL

📍
Doral Landings East
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
28 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,797
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8043 Lake Dr 201
8043 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
957 sqft
Completely remodeled 2/2 at DORAL - Property Id: 290564 Completely remodeled 2/2 condo in Doral Court, Walking distance to Downtown Doral & all its restaurants/cafes, tile floors through out, washer & dryer inside the unit, 2 parking spaces

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10222 NW 64 Way 102
10222 NW 64th Way, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1 sqft
Completely Available Unit At Landmark at Doral... Your tenants will enjoy a exclusive, modern and beautiful Club House in South Florida.... Landmark Club House...!!! Ideal for families looking for make their best memories. Water Park for your Kids...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Doral Landings East
1 Unit Available
5088 NW 115th Ct
5088 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
This is a beautiful townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Doral Landing West. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, enclosed patio area and A+ schools. You must see it!!! Great location and the best price in the community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5785 NW 116th Ave 10
5785 Northwest 116th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, ON ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITY IN DORAL,CAN BE RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. GATED COMMUNITY, NEAR &quot;A&quot; SCHOOL, CLOSE TO DOLPHIN MALL, RESTAURANT, SHOPPING PLAZAS. NEAR TO TURNPIKE AND PALMETTO HIGH WAYiP

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11259 NW 44th Ter
11259 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN BALMORAL ESTATES. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7825 NW 107 Ave 601-
7825 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Midtown Doral, luxury apartment ready to move now. Best location in Doral.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
4730 NW 102nd Ave 20
4730 Northwest 102nd Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
926 sqft
Beautiful Condo 2/2, Tiled throughout. New A/C unit and new water heater, A+ schools and enjoy all the amenities at Doral Park Country CLub. Tenant must purchase personal property insurance to live in rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10553 NW 70th Ln
10553 Northwest 70th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 sqft
Wonderful 2014.. 2-storage home with 3 bed ,2.5 baths and private pool.. In the gated community Vintage Estates in Doral..
City GuideDoral
"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"

Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Doral

If you're interested in moving to Doral, congratulations! You'll have lots of sunshine, beaches and beautiful weather in store. Doral's a sought-after area to live in, however, so if you're planning a move, it will pay to prepare well beforehand. One of the most important ways to prepare for a move is financially. Moving itself is expensive. However, it also takes a deposit to secure an apartment, and deposits can get hefty. Usually, landlords will require one month's rent, as well as a security deposit equal to one month's rent. However, some landlords are stricter and require a bigger deposit; some deposits can be as much as three months' rent! Make sure you check with your landlord before you start your rental application so you can be sure that you have enough money on hand to make the deposit and secure your apartment.

Another important way to secure your apartment is by putting in a completed leasing application. Leasing applications allow landlords to check and make sure that potential renters are financially stable, upstanding citizens. To submit a completed rental application, you'll need to gather several documents. These documents include copies of identification, bank statements from the past several months, tax returns from previous years, pay stubs or a letter of income proving how much money you make, letters from previous landlords proving that you're a good tenant, letters of reference from friends and colleagues proving that you're a good person, and anything else landlords may require. Just like with your deposit, you'll want to check with management companies before you begin your search because you don't want to be caught unprepared. It can be heartbreaking when someone ends up snatching the apartment instead of you because they were able to get a completed application in before you! If you have any hesitations about qualifying financially, consider getting a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who agrees to guarantee the apartment financially in case you have any financial problems. This reassures landlords that the apartment's rent will be paid and will be financially secure no matter what happens to it.

Neighborhoods in Doral

The next important step to take in moving is always to do research about the area. You'll want to make sure you end up in the right place and that you don't waste time looking in neighborhoods you don't actually want to live in! Check out some helpful information below to make sure you're looking in the right sections of Doral.

Northern Doral: This small square section at the top of Doral contains a good mix of residential and commercial property. There are lots of housing developments in this area, like the Polynesian-Islands of Doral, Galapagos II - Islands of Doral, Promenade Shores of Doral and more. If you're looking for suburban living, this is probably the best place to find it in the town. You can find rental properties here too, though it's probably not the best place to look for an apartment for rent in Doral.

Central Doral: Want to feel like you're living in a Florida vacation destination? Then choose an apartment in central Doral -- it has furnished apartments and ones that have all bills paid. The area is home to many upscale resorts, like Hyatt Miami at the Blue, Trump National Doral Miami and Hyatt Place Miami Airport West. You can find shops, restaurants, stores and anything tourists visiting the area might want. This is one of the least residential areas in the city, though, so don't move there looking for quiet neighborhood life.

Southern Doral: Of course you like water, because you're moving to a great beach town. But do you like greenery? If so, Southern Doral is the best place in the area for you. This neighborhood is home to a beautiful cemetery, Our Lady of Mercy, as well as the beloved Costa Greens Golf Club. If you want to spend time outside but don't play golf, the southern part of Doral is home to a great public park: J.C. Bermudez Park. Also, shoppers will definitely like living in Southern Doral. It's home to the Miami International Mall, arguably offering the best shopping selections in all of the Miami area.

Living in Doral

Let's face it: most people don't end up in Doral to be in Doral. Most people end up in Doral to be in Miami, which is one of the premier cities in the entire country. Miami is home to beautiful stretches of beaches, on which you can lounge in the sun, swim, boat, participate in watersports and more. Miami is also a dining destination in America, and it's home to some of the country's most upscale and freshest cuisines. Miami is also a great city for lovers of culture. Theater-lovers can enjoy the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts where Broadway shows tour through regularly, as well as other theaters like the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts and the Tower Theater, which shows movies. Sports lovers can rejoice in the proximity of great professional sports if they end up in Doral. Miami has great professional basketball with the Heat, as well as great professional football with the Dolphins. The Marlins, a pro baseball team, also play in Miami. If you do want to get into Miami from Doral, it's easy to do it. Many people in the area have cars so they can get into the city or get out to the beach. However, public transportation in the area is cheap and easy. Within Doral, there is the Doral trolley, which stops all throughout town to get you from one end to the other. You can also hop on the regular Miami-Dade County Transportation bus lines, which run around the perimeter of Doral and head straight into the heart of Miami.

You might think you'll have to drive into Miami proper to have a good time if you live in Doral. The truth is, though, that there's plenty to do to keep you occupied right in your home town! If you live in town, you can enjoy the amenities and facilities of some great local resorts, which also have outstanding dining options. The city is home to its own branch of the library, as well as several public parks where you can spend time outside in the Florida sunshine (those include J.C. Bermudez Park, Veterans Park and Doral Meadow Park). If you like to golf, this is a convenient area in Miami to do it. The Costa Greens Golf Club is located here, and you can play a round or enjoy a luxurious afternoon with friends at the clubhouse.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Doral?
The average rent price for Doral rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,320.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Doral?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Doral include Doral Landings East.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Doral?
Some of the colleges located in the Doral area include Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Doral?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Doral from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East