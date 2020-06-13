229 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL

Living in Doral

Let's face it: most people don't end up in Doral to be in Doral. Most people end up in Doral to be in Miami, which is one of the premier cities in the entire country. Miami is home to beautiful stretches of beaches, on which you can lounge in the sun, swim, boat, participate in watersports and more. Miami is also a dining destination in America, and it's home to some of the country's most upscale and freshest cuisines. Miami is also a great city for lovers of culture. Theater-lovers can enjoy the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts where Broadway shows tour through regularly, as well as other theaters like the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts and the Tower Theater, which shows movies. Sports lovers can rejoice in the proximity of great professional sports if they end up in Doral. Miami has great professional basketball with the Heat, as well as great professional football with the Dolphins. The Marlins, a pro baseball team, also play in Miami. If you do want to get into Miami from Doral, it's easy to do it. Many people in the area have cars so they can get into the city or get out to the beach. However, public transportation in the area is cheap and easy. Within Doral, there is the Doral trolley, which stops all throughout town to get you from one end to the other. You can also hop on the regular Miami-Dade County Transportation bus lines, which run around the perimeter of Doral and head straight into the heart of Miami.

You might think you'll have to drive into Miami proper to have a good time if you live in Doral. The truth is, though, that there's plenty to do to keep you occupied right in your home town! If you live in town, you can enjoy the amenities and facilities of some great local resorts, which also have outstanding dining options. The city is home to its own branch of the library, as well as several public parks where you can spend time outside in the Florida sunshine (those include J.C. Bermudez Park, Veterans Park and Doral Meadow Park). If you like to golf, this is a convenient area in Miami to do it. The Costa Greens Golf Club is located here, and you can play a round or enjoy a luxurious afternoon with friends at the clubhouse.