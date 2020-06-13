163 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL

Living in Princeton

If you want to live in Princeton, it's likely, you’re going there to be close to Miami--don't be ashamed; we'd do the same thing. Miami is undoubtedly one of the best tourist cities in America – it boasts beaches, shopping, nightlife, beautiful people and endless opportunities for activities and water sports. Getting to Miami from Princeton is easy – but you’ll definitely want to have a car. That way, you can choose to make the drive to the city any time you want.

While you’re in Princeton, it's likely you'll instead be spending time at home, since there’s not too much else to do there. Sure, there’s a Mexican Restaurant, but people say it’s really nothing to write home about (or eat at, since you can get fantastic Mexican just up the road in Homestead or Miami proper). If you want to do something nearby, check out the Coral Castle in Homestead. It is a stone structure that was created by the Latvian-American Edward Leedskalnin, and it’s a beautiful castle made out of limestone formed from coral. You could also check out a racecar race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts Ford Championship Weekend.