Last updated June 13 2020

163 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
24055 SW 108th Ave
24055 Southwest 108th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Delightful townhouse on scenic lake community. Spacious interior layout with indoor laundry area, open kitchen, tiled downstairs. Move in ready and fast HOA approval. Walking distance from schools and supermarket shopping center.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
25132 Southwest 115th Avenue
25132 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1829 sqft
5132 Southwest 115th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeous 4/2.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10821 SW 240th Ln
10821 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Townhouse For rent 4/2 in good condition near to Black Point Marina shopping center and excellent schools

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11291 SW 230th Ter
11291 Southwest 230th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
EXCELLENT TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS ALL TILED AND STAIRS IN LAMINATED WOOD. PROPERTY HAS 1 GARAGE ATTACHED AND 2 MORE SPACES FOR PARKING AND MORES SPACES FOR VISITORS IN FRONT OF THE UNIT.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10810 SW 240th Ln
10810 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE,SPACIOUS,3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 2/1 BATHS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,NICE PATIO ALL FENCED,CERAMIC 1 ST FLOOR AND CARPET 2 ND FLOOR,PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE,CLOSE TO TURNPIKE,EASY TO SHOW PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT!! TENANT

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23747 SW 117th Pl
23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11425 SW 253rd St
11425 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful townhome in Artesa. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, nice porcelain floors throughout the house, wood stairs, stainless appliances, one car garage, fenced back yard. Nice clubhouse with pool and playground.

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
12420 SW 248 st
12420 Southwest 248th Street, Princeton, FL
12 Bedrooms
$12,500
FOR RENT AND SALE. PPROX 9 ACRES INSIDE THE UDB.LOCATED ON SW 248 ST AND 124 AVE.. NEXT DOOR TO ALL NEW HOME PROJECTS DR HORTON, LENNAR ,ETC.... PRIME LOCATION....

Last updated June 13
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10830 SW 240th St
10830 Southwest 240th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN BLUEWATERS COMMUNITY, NICE LAYOUT THAT INCLUDES A FAMILY ROOM, 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, PATIO, 2 PARKING SPACES, TILED DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPETED UPSTAIRS, PERFECT PLACE FOR A FAMILY, ONLY WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

Last updated June 13
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14820 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14820 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Beautiful apartment on the first floor with a gorgeous lake view from both bedrooms and living room.

Last updated June 13
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed

Last updated June 13
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .
City GuidePrinceton
Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?

Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area.

Moving to Princeton, FL

If you decide that Princeton’s the place you’re going to call home, then you’ll have a good choice between rental properties and places to buy. It’s about a 50/50 split between rentals and buyable homes in Princeton, so whether you’re looking to put down roots or live somewhere temporarily, you’ll have options here. The vacancy rate in Princeton is at 12 percent, so no matter when you move, there’ll most likely be a place open. And even if your dream home is occupied, the annual residential turnover is 20 percent, so nearly 1/5 of the homes will open up each year.

Neighborhoods

It’s hard to have distinct neighborhoods in a 7 mile area, but there are some differences in Princeton living, depending on where you end up geographically.

Princeton: Living in Princeton is cheaper than most nice suburbs of Miami, so the community here tends to be younger. It doesn’t make the area not nice – just not posh like a lot of touristy Miami. $$$

Goulds: Goulds is a different town, but it’s so close to Princeton that people consider it the same area. Goulds is a little less nice than Princeton – houses are smaller and less well maintained, and there’s a little more crime in the area. $$

Living in Princeton

If you want to live in Princeton, it's likely, you’re going there to be close to Miami--don't be ashamed; we'd do the same thing. Miami is undoubtedly one of the best tourist cities in America – it boasts beaches, shopping, nightlife, beautiful people and endless opportunities for activities and water sports. Getting to Miami from Princeton is easy – but you’ll definitely want to have a car. That way, you can choose to make the drive to the city any time you want.

While you’re in Princeton, it's likely you'll instead be spending time at home, since there’s not too much else to do there. Sure, there’s a Mexican Restaurant, but people say it’s really nothing to write home about (or eat at, since you can get fantastic Mexican just up the road in Homestead or Miami proper). If you want to do something nearby, check out the Coral Castle in Homestead. It is a stone structure that was created by the Latvian-American Edward Leedskalnin, and it’s a beautiful castle made out of limestone formed from coral.  You could also check out a racecar race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts Ford Championship Weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Princeton?
The average rent price for Princeton rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,580.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Princeton?
Some of the colleges located in the Princeton area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Princeton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeton from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

