637 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4101 SW 102 AVE
4101 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Centrally located, spacious and updated home. 2/1 with backyard and washer & dryer. Text me for showings!

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 44th St
8911 Southwest 44th Street, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2025 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!!, a Real Charmer Kitchen! Tasteful Decor, New Tile Floors. Al windows and doors with accordion Shutters. Located in the heart of Miami, just a minutes away from major highways, multiples schools, shopping malls.

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.

Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
5440 SW 82nd Ave
5440 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
This gated estate pool home sits on the beautiful and sought after Lake Catalina. You can swim, jet ski, fish and boat from your backyard and private beach. Oversized pool with covered Lounge area and private Dock.
Results within 1 mile of Olympia Heights
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.

Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.

Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Three bedrooms, two bath apartment in gated community. Porcelain tile floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, two parking spaces, washer & dryer.

Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.

Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6041 SW 93rd Pl
6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood.

Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10461 SW 46th Ter
10461 Southwest 46th Terrace, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Incredible location, near Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, etc.

Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9405 SW 76 ST
9405 SW 76th St, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Astonishing condo in excellent location! Completely remodeled, porcelain floors, stainless steel appliances. One assigned spot and lots of guest parking. Come to see this beautiful unit! One pet up to 20 pounds welcome ($200 non-refundable pet fee).

Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9130 SW 73rd St
9130 Southwest 73rd Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy bungalow style home in South Miami, Sunset Estates a 2/1 home in a cul de sac street. Come and see it. landlord pays for lawn care. Also for sale.

Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.

Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

University Park
1 Unit Available
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.

Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
City GuideOlympia Heights
Olympia Heights is home to Santa's Enchanted Forest, the world's largest holiday theme park. It's open from October to January each year. Who knew Santa's elves wore bathing suits instead of parkas? More than 100,000 visitors show up every year to enjoy lights, themed displays, music, carnival rides, and more.

A census-designated place in Miami-Dade County, Olympia Heights has around 13,500 residents in its three square miles. Just 24 minutes from the excitement of Miami and a 35 minute drive from Miami Beach, this pleasant community offers its own water-oriented delights in the form of small lakes scattered throughout the area.

Moving to Olympia Heights

If you're looking for home rentals in Olympia Heights, you'll be settling into an area where it will be warm and sunny all year long (tough, we know). You'll find plenty of three-bedroom apartments, studio apartments and month-to-month rentals here. While vacancies are available all year, it may be more challenging to find rentals in the winter months, when wannabe residents flock to the sunshine of Florida. Yes, snowbirds flock in, and rentals become scarce, so it may be easier to look in the summer months.

Whatever time of year you choose, look in the local newspaper, the Florida Gazetteer, which also has a strong online presence. Check other rental listing services online, too. And of course, do it yourself -- drive the streets around Lake Catalina or Olympia Heights to find the best spot for you. Be sure to have your credit report, ID, bank statements and work information handy, as many Florida landlords will require that you have this information available before letting you sign the lease to your new home.

Neighborhoods in Olympia Heights

Olympia Heights in and of itself is a neighborhood of greater Miami, but the community is divided into two main areas. With beautiful lakes nearby and year-round warm weather, bring your bathing suit and settle in.

Sunset / Olympia Heights: Urban in density, you'll find plenty of single-family homes and apartment complexes of all types here, including high-rise structures and smaller buildings. Many properties are older here, built between 1940 and 1969, although there are also properties constructed from 1970 to 1999. Restaurants such as Sergio's and Casa Paco will help keep you from going hungry.

Lake Catalina: Close to the large and pretty lake that shares the neighborhood's name, you'll find apartments, single-family homes, and duplexes. Properties range in age of construction from 1969 to 1999. Bamboo Restaurant is just down the street.

Life in Olympia Heights

Yes, the ocean is close -- less than 20 minutes away -- but if you're in the mood for a fresh-water swim, Olympia Heights has some awesome spots you'll want to dive into. Blue Lake, Bluebird Lake, and Lake Catalina are all beautiful bodies of water. Spacious Tropical Park offers plenty of green space to stroll, play, and picnic. It even has its own lake -- Lake Patricia -- to enjoy. Tropical Park was developed at the location of a former horse-racing track in 1979. Residents enjoy bicycling, walking, or jogging along smoothly-paved paths. There's a fitness court and a boxing center if you want to really get in shape. Along with the seasonal attraction of Santa's Enchanted Village, the park also holds Tropical Stadium, a nationally renowned host to the Miami-Dade Track and Field Team. The stadium also houses meets, including the Junior Olympics, and track and field events such as the USA National Track and Field Championships. The park's equestrian center puts on more than 30 horse shows every year, as well as the annual Miami International Agriculture, Horse and Cattle Show. If you're into running, sunning, or all the pretty horses, this park is the place for you.

Blue Lakes Park and Miller Drive Park offer playground facilities for children, and serve as the meeting ground for community activities such as youth sports leagues. Along with lakes and parks, you'll find plenty of retail shops, restaurants, and easy access to I-95. The Interstate can zip you to the museums, businesses, and nightlife of Miami. In the mood for plantains and black beans? How about fragrant tortillas and chicken mole? You'll find both in this neighborhood.

Most residents here drive their own cars, and commute time averages between 30 and 45 minutes. But by the time you're home -- or headed to the beach for fun in the sun -- the drive time won't seem that taxing. You can leave your winter coat and snow boots behind and just relax in some of what the Sunshine State is known for. Just don't forget the sunscreen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Olympia Heights?
The average rent price for Olympia Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,730.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Olympia Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Olympia Heights area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Olympia Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Olympia Heights from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

