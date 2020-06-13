637 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL

Life in Olympia Heights

Yes, the ocean is close -- less than 20 minutes away -- but if you're in the mood for a fresh-water swim, Olympia Heights has some awesome spots you'll want to dive into. Blue Lake, Bluebird Lake, and Lake Catalina are all beautiful bodies of water. Spacious Tropical Park offers plenty of green space to stroll, play, and picnic. It even has its own lake -- Lake Patricia -- to enjoy. Tropical Park was developed at the location of a former horse-racing track in 1979. Residents enjoy bicycling, walking, or jogging along smoothly-paved paths. There's a fitness court and a boxing center if you want to really get in shape. Along with the seasonal attraction of Santa's Enchanted Village, the park also holds Tropical Stadium, a nationally renowned host to the Miami-Dade Track and Field Team. The stadium also houses meets, including the Junior Olympics, and track and field events such as the USA National Track and Field Championships. The park's equestrian center puts on more than 30 horse shows every year, as well as the annual Miami International Agriculture, Horse and Cattle Show. If you're into running, sunning, or all the pretty horses, this park is the place for you.

Blue Lakes Park and Miller Drive Park offer playground facilities for children, and serve as the meeting ground for community activities such as youth sports leagues. Along with lakes and parks, you'll find plenty of retail shops, restaurants, and easy access to I-95. The Interstate can zip you to the museums, businesses, and nightlife of Miami. In the mood for plantains and black beans? How about fragrant tortillas and chicken mole? You'll find both in this neighborhood.

Most residents here drive their own cars, and commute time averages between 30 and 45 minutes. But by the time you're home -- or headed to the beach for fun in the sun -- the drive time won't seem that taxing. You can leave your winter coat and snow boots behind and just relax in some of what the Sunshine State is known for. Just don't forget the sunscreen.