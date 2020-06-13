/
/
goulds
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM
143 Apartments for rent in Goulds, FL📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22200 SW 112th Ct
22200 Southwest 112th Court, Goulds, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
VERY SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH WITH A LARGE BACK YARD
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1
11830 Southwest 213th Street, Goulds, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
552 sqft
Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8
Results within 1 mile of Goulds
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11291 SW 230th Ter
11291 Southwest 230th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
EXCELLENT TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS ALL TILED AND STAIRS IN LAMINATED WOOD. PROPERTY HAS 1 GARAGE ATTACHED AND 2 MORE SPACES FOR PARKING AND MORES SPACES FOR VISITORS IN FRONT OF THE UNIT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23747 SW 117th Pl
23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19805 SW 114th Ave
19805 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental investment 2 bedroom 2 baths, good condition easy to show
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1700 sqft
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22205 SW 103rd Ave
22205 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1518 sqft
town home is located in an amazing community - Property Id: 237407 This beautiful town home is located in an amazing community, quick access to the expressway near many shops, restaurants and great schools! Courtyard and patio for entertaining
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22133 SW 103rd Pl
22133 SW 103rd Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1518 sqft
Spacious townhome in a gated community cutler bay - Property Id: 237403 Spacious townhome in a gated community. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Downstairs has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20702 SW 105th Ave
20702 Southwest 105th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 Sw SW 119th Pl
19525 SW 119th Pl, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic Opportunity In south Miami Hight, Beautifully and spacious Living Room, lovely Kitchen, 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, Nice Patio with a Garden View Area,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Goulds rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Goulds area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goulds from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLCutler Bay, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLPrinceton, FLNaranja, FLRichmond West, FLPalmetto Bay, FL