/
/
/
Sheridan Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
75 Apartments For Rent Near Sheridan Technical College
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
25 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated October 28 at 02:56 PM
Contact for Availability
Boulevard Heights
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Halcyon Apartments is an apartment community in Hollywood, Florida that offers newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
5083 Greenway Dr
5083 Greenway Dr, Broward County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
2111 N 57th Ter # 1
2111 North 57th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1168 sqft
Recently updated 2/2 in the heart of hollywood!!! Close to shops, major highways, restaurants, gyms, houses of worship, hardrock casino and much more! Updated kitchen and appliances, huge back yard with storage shed.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4410 Buchanan St
4410 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Short Term Furnished Stays Available (30 day minimum). Escape crowded city living! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Hollywood Hills. Split floor plan. Private, charming, spacious South Florida getaway with exquisite, sparkling pool.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Hills
3745 Piccadilly St
3745 Piccadilly Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
MUST SEE !!!!!SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM WITH A DEN 2.5 BATH , TILE ON THE FIRT FLOOR , WOOD UPSTAIRS , UPGRADED KITCHEN , GRANITE COUNTERS , BIG TV ROOM , FENCED PAVERD YARD , COMMUNITY POOL/GYM . GREAT HOUSE EXCELLENT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO STORES .
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Hills
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
510 N 69th Ave
510 North 69th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME w/ large fenced in yard and Complete Hurricane Impact Windows!! QUICK APPROVAL IF ALL DOCUMENTS ARE PROVIDED -- INTERIOR FEATURES: New wood-like vinyl floors - Newer vanities and granite in both full
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.
Last updated June 3 at 04:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
950 Hillcrest Dr
950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Hills
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park East
1911 N 31st Ct
1911 North 31st Court, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled spacious 4 bed / 2 bath home in a highly desirable area of Hollywood. New kitchen cabinets with stone tops and Stainless Appliances. Tile floors throughout the house. New AC, New Hot Water Heater, New Roof, etc. Small Dogs are OK.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
470 S Park Rd
470 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The biggest and nicest 1 bedroom floor plan in Pinehurst Club Condo. This property has water resistant wood floors throughout, The bathroom has granite counter-top, washer and dryer on unit.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
550 S PARK RD
550 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spectacular 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom in desirable Hollywood Parc, ground floor, granite counter top, washer and dryer, inside the unit, large patio w/ extra storage. perfect location close to target, Publix, restaurants , I95 and FL Turnpike.
