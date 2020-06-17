All apartments in Hollywood
1642 Adams St

1642 Adams Street · (954) 695-7653
Location

1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for. Fully Furnished walk-up apartment on the second floor and equipped with everything you need to enjoy the summer of your dreams! This residence is available August and September 2020. Located East of US-1, surrounded by million dollar homes and close proximity to the beach, walking distance to parks and the shops & restaurants on Hollywood Blvd near Young Circle. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rent amount: Water, Trash, Electricity, Basic Cable and Internet. Just bring your suitcase and toothbrush. Washer and Dryer access in the building, also two uncovered parking spaces come with this unit. SEE BROKER REMARKS FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Adams St have any available units?
1642 Adams St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Adams St have?
Some of 1642 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Adams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1642 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Adams St does offer parking.
Does 1642 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Adams St have a pool?
No, 1642 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1642 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
