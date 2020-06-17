1642 Adams St

Amenities

This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for. Fully Furnished walk-up apartment on the second floor and equipped with everything you need to enjoy the summer of your dreams! This residence is available August and September 2020. Located East of US-1, surrounded by million dollar homes and close proximity to the beach, walking distance to parks and the shops & restaurants on Hollywood Blvd near Young Circle. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rent amount: Water, Trash, Electricity, Basic Cable and Internet. Just bring your suitcase and toothbrush. Washer and Dryer access in the building, also two uncovered parking spaces come with this unit. SEE BROKER REMARKS FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.