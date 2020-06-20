All apartments in Hollywood
1420 N 70th Ave

1420 Northwest 70th Avenue · (305) 215-2500
Location

1420 Northwest 70th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
A truly wonderful, updated and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath West Hollywood home in excellent condition.
Large fenced backyard with privacy, beautiful mature fruit trees, plenty of room for family and entertaining. Remodeled kitchen offers stainless appliances and granite counters, with adjacent laundry & storage room; split layout with huge private master suite on one side and three bedrooms and bath on the other side. Enjoy the convenience of proximity to FL Turnpike and Hollywood Blvd. Currently tenant-occupied, this well-maintained home is available for move-in July 1. Landlord seeking a responsible tenant who will care for home like an owner; tenant pays all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N 70th Ave have any available units?
1420 N 70th Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N 70th Ave have?
Some of 1420 N 70th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N 70th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N 70th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N 70th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N 70th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1420 N 70th Ave offer parking?
No, 1420 N 70th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N 70th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 N 70th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N 70th Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 N 70th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N 70th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 N 70th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N 70th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 N 70th Ave has units with dishwashers.
