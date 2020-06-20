1420 N 70th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A truly wonderful, updated and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath West Hollywood home in excellent condition.

Large fenced backyard with privacy, beautiful mature fruit trees, plenty of room for family and entertaining. Remodeled kitchen offers stainless appliances and granite counters, with adjacent laundry & storage room; split layout with huge private master suite on one side and three bedrooms and bath on the other side. Enjoy the convenience of proximity to FL Turnpike and Hollywood Blvd. Currently tenant-occupied, this well-maintained home is available for move-in July 1. Landlord seeking a responsible tenant who will care for home like an owner; tenant pays all utilities and lawn care.