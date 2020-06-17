All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 3843 Alcantara Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
3843 Alcantara Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

3843 Alcantara Ave

3843 Alcantara Avenue · (786) 259-3125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3843 Alcantara Avenue, Doral, FL 33178
Costa Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION! Golf course gated community. Beautiful 2/2.5 two story townhouse in the prestigious Costa Del Sol Condominium in the heart of Doral. Interior features tiles downstairs & carpet upstairs, stainless steel appliances, spacious social area, oversize master bedroom. Private and cozy patio. Surrounded by 220 acres of green space. Pool, tennis and basketball courts, kids’ playground, restaurant, golf course, clubhouse. H.O.A. includes Comcast Cable (Basic), water, common area maintenance, exterior maintenance (Roof & walls), insurance. Close to Downtown Doral, a variety of restaurants, and A+ Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have any available units?
3843 Alcantara Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3843 Alcantara Ave have?
Some of 3843 Alcantara Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Alcantara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Alcantara Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Alcantara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Alcantara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave offer parking?
No, 3843 Alcantara Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 Alcantara Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3843 Alcantara Ave has a pool.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have accessible units?
No, 3843 Alcantara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Alcantara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 Alcantara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 Alcantara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3843 Alcantara Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity