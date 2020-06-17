3843 Alcantara Ave

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! Golf course gated community. Beautiful 2/2.5 two story townhouse in the prestigious Costa Del Sol Condominium in the heart of Doral. Interior features tiles downstairs & carpet upstairs, stainless steel appliances, spacious social area, oversize master bedroom. Private and cozy patio. Surrounded by 220 acres of green space. Pool, tennis and basketball courts, kids’ playground, restaurant, golf course, clubhouse. H.O.A. includes Comcast Cable (Basic), water, common area maintenance, exterior maintenance (Roof & walls), insurance. Close to Downtown Doral, a variety of restaurants, and A+ Schools.