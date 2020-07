Amenities

We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive. Now leasing, Avalon Doral offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for lease.



Imagine entertaining in our thoughtfully-designed living spaces with modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Live effortlessly with amenities that include a 24/7 fitness center, resort style swimming pool and Tech Lounge with WiFi.



Avalon Doral is conveniently located near CityPlace, Doral Town Center, and the Miami International Airport. We're also located off major roadways including the Palmetto Pkwy and the Dolphin Expressway, making commuting a breeze.



This is not just apartment living. This is living up.