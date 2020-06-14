/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,840
792 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
39 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,797
788 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,453
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8200 NW 36th St
8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL! LOW MOVE IN COST! CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981 PETS ARE WELCOME! With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10025 NW 46th St 202
10025 Northwest 46th Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
602 sqft
Lovely 1/1 unit in the heart of Doral. Great living-dinning room, washer and dryer inside the unit and laminate floor. Gated community with amazing amenities, as pool, gym, tennis courts, spa and much more in Doral Park Country Club.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4440 NW 79th Ave
4440 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
Beautiful & Cozy 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt. Amazing location just blocks away from Downtown Doral. Send offers with rental application, ID, proof of income, last 3 bank statements and police report
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10065 NW 46th St
10065 Northwest 46th Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
602 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo located on first floor at Valencia. Porcelain flloors, Additional room can be converted into living room. It has washer and dryer.Community has resort amenities: pool with lake view, Jacuzzi, clubhouse,Gym.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
5611 North 112th Avenue
5611 NW 112th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
822 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!The Palms of Doral offers uncompromising quality and attention to detail. Each apartment home envelopes the comfort and style you deserve in a home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5112 Northwest 79th Avenue
5112 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
5112 Northwest 79th Avenue Apt #203, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful 1/1 Doral Gardens II, All tiled.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4520 NW 107th Ave
4520 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!!! WITH A LAKE VIEW 1BED 1BATH - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WITH REMODELED INTERIOR - MANY INTERESTING AMENITIES INSIDE THE COMPLEX- BBQ, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND GUARD 24/7.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4810 NW 79th Ave
4810 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LOCATION BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT 1/1, CERAMIC FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. CLOSE TO MAIN HIGHWAYS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MORE
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue Apt #206, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Similar Pages
Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoral 3 BedroomsDoral Accessible ApartmentsDoral Apartments with BalconyDoral Apartments with Garage
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDoral Apartments with ParkingDoral Apartments with PoolDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL