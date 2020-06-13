/
59 Accessible Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
9 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Doral Isles
1 Unit Available
10750 NW 66th St
10750 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come enjoy the incredible lifestyle of Doral Isles, a community like no other, surrounded by lakes, green spaces, world-class amenities like soccer fields, tennis, baseball and basketball, beach volleyball, private beach, swimming pools and
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
10280 NW 63rd Ter
10280 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
NO CARPET, NO CARPET, the carpet in the bedrooms is going to be replaced by porcelain. 3 Bed/2 Baths/ 1-story condominium. A Security System and Impact Resistant Windows and Doors will make you feel safe and secure.
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
5701 West 25th Court
5701 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hialeah. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
