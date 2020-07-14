Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage courtyard green community internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. Lease Today! Call for Specials!AMLI Doral apartments are ideally located in downtown Doral surrounded by outstanding shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartments are also in close proximity to Doral Country Club, Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Getting anywhere is easy with Florida's Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway just moments away.Residents enjoy exceptional community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, two-story fitness center, resident lounge with billiards, business center, stunning dual tier clubhouse with party room, and lakeside grilling area. Our pet-friendly apartments also provide controlled access and bicycle parking throughout the community.AMLI Doral offers contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and elegant granite countertops; custom wood cabinetry; tile backsplashes; pantries; full-size washers and dryers; designer tile flooring in living areas, kitchens and baths; soaking tubs in master baths; large walk-In closets; programmable thermostats; spacious private patios and balconies; and much more.Residents also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.