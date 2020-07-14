All apartments in Doral
Find more places like AMLI Doral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
AMLI Doral
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

AMLI Doral

11481 NW 41st St · (786) 224-5835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 2 Months Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details.Exp 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5104 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 3208 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,696

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6102 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,136

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 6301 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Doral.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
green community
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. Lease Today! Call for Specials!AMLI Doral apartments are ideally located in downtown Doral surrounded by outstanding shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartments are also in close proximity to Doral Country Club, Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Getting anywhere is easy with Florida's Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway just moments away.Residents enjoy exceptional community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, two-story fitness center, resident lounge with billiards, business center, stunning dual tier clubhouse with party room, and lakeside grilling area. Our pet-friendly apartments also provide controlled access and bicycle parking throughout the community.AMLI Doral offers contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and elegant granite countertops; custom wood cabinetry; tile backsplashes; pantries; full-size washers and dryers; designer tile flooring in living areas, kitchens and baths; soaking tubs in master baths; large walk-In closets; programmable thermostats; spacious private patios and balconies; and much more.Residents also enjoy the benefits of AMLI's exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Doral have any available units?
AMLI Doral has 25 units available starting at $1,681 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI Doral have?
Some of AMLI Doral's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Doral currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Doral is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 2 Months Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details.Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Doral pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Doral is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Doral offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Doral offers parking.
Does AMLI Doral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Doral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Doral have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Doral has a pool.
Does AMLI Doral have accessible units?
No, AMLI Doral does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Doral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Doral has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI Doral have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI Doral has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for AMLI Doral?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryerDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity