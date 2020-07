Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest suite hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Carefree, luxury living awaits you at The Atlantic Doral Apartments in Doral, FL. Our apartment community is situated in a serene setting around a crystal lake encircled by a quiet walking path. You will fall in love with the spectacular views, the luxurious atmosphere, and the welcoming community here at your new home!



Our luxurious atmosphere is made even better by a variety of fabulous community features and our convenient location which is close to fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Our recreation options include a fitness center with a cardio room, a tennis court, a pool with a relaxing spa, a movie theater, a dog park, and a playground.



The interior finishes and amenities are another reason you will want to make this your new home. The open and spacious interiors of our apartment homes include chef inspired kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-home full size washer and dryers, crown molding with vaulted ceilings, oversized closets, and ceiling fans.