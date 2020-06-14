Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with garage

Doral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,533
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,840
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
10432 NW 63rd Ter # A
10432 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2017 sqft
Stunning brand new amazing unit at , "Landmark" Doral offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10553 NW 70th Ln
10553 Northwest 70th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 sqft
Wonderful 2014.. 2-storage home with 3 bed ,2.5 baths and private pool.. In the gated community Vintage Estates in Doral..

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11279 NW 88th St
11279 Northwest 88th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2 story townhouse spacious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths all upgrades kitchen ceramic floor first level wood floor upstairs. Fenced patio, washer and dryer on second floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5252 NW 87th Avenue
5252 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1052 sqft
Move in Ready unit, great view to golf course. conveniently located Building with access to major roads, shopping, and grocery shopping centers.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10401 NW 61st Ln
10401 Northwest 61st Lane, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
CRYSTAL MODEL ONE OF THE BIGGEST MODELS IN THE COMMUNITY. 4 BED / 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR, 2,156 SqFt OF LIVING SPACE LOCATED ON THE EXCLUSIVE AND GATED COMMUNITY OF DORAL CAY, NEXT TO DIVINE SAVIOR SCHOOL. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5625 NW 109th Ave
5625 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Doral ! Near all major shopping and turnpike. 2 Assigned parking, 24 gate complex with roaming security and camera. Ready to move in. Partially furnished. Great Schools !

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Islands of Doral
1 Unit Available
7941 NW 114th Ct
7941 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Virtual showing only until 08/01/20, Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in Doral. Home features living room, dining room, family room with open kitchen, Kitchen w/granite counter top. large pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7751 NW 107th Ave
7751 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment with a great location in Doral, porcelain floors, open concept, open kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steels Bosch appliances, rent includes basic cable, internet, water and sewer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11313 NW 88th Ter
11313 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Monaco at Doral very well located in the highly sought after Doral neighborhood. Attractive Townhouse , very close to shopping malls, restaurants, top rated schools, parks & minutes away from airport.
City Guide for Doral, FL

"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"

Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Doral, FL

Doral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

