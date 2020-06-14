Apartment List
/
FL
/
doral
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

226 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Doral renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
11279 NW 88th St
11279 Northwest 88th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2 story townhouse spacious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths all upgrades kitchen ceramic floor first level wood floor upstairs. Fenced patio, washer and dryer on second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10553 NW 70th Ln
10553 Northwest 70th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 sqft
Wonderful 2014.. 2-storage home with 3 bed ,2.5 baths and private pool.. In the gated community Vintage Estates in Doral..

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7480 Nw 115th Ct
7480 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2033 sqft
Miami Riches Real Estate presents 3bed/3baths at Reserve at Doral West. Wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located in front of park. Guest parking in front of the townhouse.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Islands of Doral
1 Unit Available
7941 NW 114th Ct
7941 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Virtual showing only until 08/01/20, Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in Doral. Home features living room, dining room, family room with open kitchen, Kitchen w/granite counter top. large pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
8215 Lake Drive Unit # 505 (37E) - 1
8215 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1197 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS CONDO IN LAS VISTAS AT DORAL, FEATURES 2 BEDS, 2 BATH. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, WOOD FLOORS. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. TENNIS & RACQUETBALL COURTS. 4 SPARKLING SWIMMING POOLS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #201-13, Doral, FL 33178 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8740 NW 97th Ave
8740 Northwest 97th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1227 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE CONDO UNIT. 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD CABINETS. TILES FLOORS AND WOOD FLOOR ON BEDROOMS..

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Doral Isles
1 Unit Available
6444 NW 109th Ave
6444 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
NO NEED TO APPLY TO THE ASSOCIATION FAST MOVE IN DORAL ISLES ANTIGUA INSIDE DORAL ISLES GATED COMMUNITY SPACIOUS NICE TOWNHOUSE W VERY NICE VIEW OF THE CLUB.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7831 NW 104th Ave
7831 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new FURNISHED modern luxury apartment in Apex Doral!!! Two master bedroom suites with walk in closets and two contemporary style bathrooms. Tile wood floors throughout the entire apartment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Costa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
3961 Adra Ave
3961 Adra Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! NEW WHITE PORCELAIN FLOORING!! INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER & BASIC CABLE! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 3BD 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Costa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd
9721 Costa Del Sol Boulevard, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
GOLFER'S PARADISE! just completely remodeled w/ great materials such as porcelain (32x32) & hardwood floors. It also features open kitchen & designer bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
4500 NW 99th Ct
4500 Northwest 99th Court, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Doral at its finest for only $1600 a month in this renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of the city featuring wood floors throughout, renovated master bathroom, spacious balcony, plus washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6360 NW 114 AV
6360 Northwest 114th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING SECOND FLOOR CONDO. FEATURING LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SOLAR BLINDS, UNIT HAS LARGE LIVING/DINING COMBINATION , AND TWO MASTER BEDROOMS .

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8899 NW 107th Ct
8899 Northwest 107th Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath on 1st floor, recently remodeled, with granite counter in kitchen and modern dashboard with lights, steel appliances, neutral ceramic floor on first floor and beautiful hardwood floors on the stairs

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6859 NW 103rd Ave
6859 Northwest 103rd Court, Doral, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
3610 sqft
Spectacular, modern brand new single family home with 5 Bedrooms + 6 Bathrooms located in Neovita, a new luxury gated community in Doral.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4840 NW 116th Ct
4840 Northwest 116th Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a great community in Doral "DIMENSIONS AT DORAL".

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9147 NW 33rd St
9147 Northwest 33rd Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Brand New Luxury Contemporary Corner Townhouse in Contempo Doral's community, 4 bed 3 and 1/2 bath, amazing views, kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, cooking island + balcony, impact windows, ceramic floors in social areas
Results within 1 mile of Doral
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fontainbleau East
49 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Doral, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Doral renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

