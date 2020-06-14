102 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Doral renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,533
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,840
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,797
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10553 NW 70th Ln
10553 Northwest 70th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 sqft
Wonderful 2014.. 2-storage home with 3 bed ,2.5 baths and private pool.. In the gated community Vintage Estates in Doral..

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
8833 NW 107th Ct 208
8833 Northwest 107th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
857 sqft
Cozy, impeccable and beautiful apartment for rent in Coronado at Doral. Granite countertop and wood cabinets in the kitchen. Ceramic tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10025 NW 46th St 202
10025 Northwest 46th Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1/1 unit in the heart of Doral. Great living-dinning room, washer and dryer inside the unit and laminate floor. Gated community with amazing amenities, as pool, gym, tennis courts, spa and much more in Doral Park Country Club.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7809 NW 104th Ave
7809 Northwest 104th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 MONTH & 1 DEPOSIT ONLY ( TENNAT IS REQUIRE TO PAY A $500 DESPOSIT FOR THE ASSOCIATION FEE) Beautiful!! 3 bedrooms 2 baths at Apex Condo Doral .

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10065 NW 46th St
10065 Northwest 46th Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
602 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo located on first floor at Valencia. Porcelain flloors, Additional room can be converted into living room. It has washer and dryer.Community has resort amenities: pool with lake view, Jacuzzi, clubhouse,Gym.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5611 North 112th Avenue
5611 NW 112th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!The Palms of Doral offers uncompromising quality and attention to detail. Each apartment home envelopes the comfort and style you deserve in a home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9775 NW 46th Ter
9775 Northwest 46th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
GREAT REMODELED APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE CITY OF DORAL, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND 2 PARKING SLOT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE GREENS AT DORAL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8200 NW 36th St
8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL! LOW MOVE IN COST! CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981 PETS ARE WELCOME! With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368
9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!! This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area.
City Guide for Doral, FL

"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"

Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Doral, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Doral renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

