/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:53 AM
49 Luxury Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7470 NW 103rd Pl
7470 Northwest 103rd Place, Doral, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Beautiful 7 / 6 (remodeled) Home situated in the most contemporary community that Doral has to offer featuring an open floor plan, 1 bedroom & 2 bath on the first floor and elegant interior architectural details, 12' ceilings, impact window & doors
1 of 81
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Doral Resort and Country Club
9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln
9464 Northwest 52nd Doral Lane, Doral, FL
10 Bedrooms
$40,000
11676 sqft
*Doral Estates* Golfer’s Dream*Just a short golf cart ride to the Prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Course. This luxury contemporary home is perfect for a large family and offers the most breathtaking Golf and Lake View.
Results within 1 mile of Doral
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8212 NW 51ST TER
8212 NW 51st Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
Luxuary house for rent .This stunning 3-story, 4400 square foot model offers 7 bedrooms, 7 baths 1/2 bath, family room, balcony upstairs with a BBQ, double garage. Spacious area that combines the family room, dining room, and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Doral
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
4405 SW 64th Ct
4405 Southwest 64th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
FURNISHED SPECTACULAR ESTATE, CLOSE TO CORAL LAKE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. BRAND NEW FURNISHED HOUSE, FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS AND 8 BATHROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH THE ULTIMATE MODERN APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS INFINITY POOL AND DECK.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Section
932 Escobar Ave
932 Escobar Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Elegant and impeccably maintained home in the Golden Triangle. Professionally landscaped grounds with superior interior features throughout. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Chef's Kitchen with double subzero refrigerator, gas range and Miele appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Doral
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park West
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8
888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,900
5000 sqft
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2821 S Bayshore Dr Unit 1600
2821 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
The best 4 Bedroom ,2 Kitchens, 5 1/2 Baths at the brand new Park Grove. Luxuriously finished and spectacular whit a private elevator opening into the grand living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300
3301 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
3500 Munroe Drive
3500 Munroe Drive, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
4742 sqft
3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2177 Tigertail Avenue
2177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4615 sqft
177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10300 SW 64th Ave #0
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
4560 Bay Point Rd
4560 Bay Point Road, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
This modern gorgeous house is in the exclusive private community of Bay Point where you will have security and privacy ** recently luxury built home with 4/4 + half bath ** open space feel and extremely naturally bright house ** best quality impact
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2669 S Bayshore Dr
2669 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
4637 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovation Just Completed! Uniquely modified floor-plan to boast two huge master walk-in closets and expanded living areas. Spectacular flow-through view from this 4 + maid quarters/6.
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5788 SW 77th Ter
5788 Southwest 77th Terrace, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
1840 S Bayshore Ln
1840 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Your castle on the water awaits you. This completely custom-built 2009 estate combines Gothic architecture with contemporary finishes creating a modern fairytale waiting for you to call it happily ever after.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
3200 Ah We Wa St
3200 Ah We Wa Street, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
STUNNING & ELEGANT! Open floor plan in a gated oasis in north Coconut Grove! Centered around beautiful heated pool.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
1835 Fairhaven Pl
1835 Fairhaven Place, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Tastefully designed newer construction boater's dream in the heart of Coconut Grove! Designed with entertainment and comfort in mind.
Similar Pages
Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoral 3 BedroomsDoral Accessible ApartmentsDoral Apartments with BalconyDoral Apartments with Garage
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDoral Apartments with ParkingDoral Apartments with PoolDoral Apartments with Washer-DryerDoral Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL