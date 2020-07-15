/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
104 Studio Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
47 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,590
567 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
31 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
10421 NW 66th St
10421 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
BRAND NEW, BEAUTIFUL STUDIO WAITING ON YOU!
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
3350 NW 83rd
3350 Northwest 83rd Court, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Hey looking to sublease my studio apartment in Doral Florida Apartment complex name is the Flats at city place Building is only couple years old and you have everything surrounding you in walking distance shopping, restaurants, bars, gyms etc Fun
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
10285 NW 66th St
10285 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
Efficiency excellently located in a new and modern designed urbanization at Doral. Studio with a full bathroom with washer and dryer inside the unit. Completely private access. The lease includes electricity services, sewer, and Cable TV basic plan.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
6303 NW 105th Ct
6303 Northwest 105th Court, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
Modern Studio available for immediate occupancy with private entrance, washer/dryer inside unit, electricity & water included. Enjoy all the amazing amenities that Landmark at Doral has to offer
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
6410 NW 104th Path
6410 Northwest 104th Path, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,450
Partially Furnished apartment with its own washer and dryer. **Includes Electricity, water only** Cable and Internet are NOT included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
6410 NW 104th Ct
6410 Northwest 104th Court, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
Perfect location. Elegant furnished studio. 1 bathroom , walk in closet, washer and dryer inside the unit and all utilities included. Great Amenities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
10269 NW 66th St
10269 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
EXCLUSIVE CONDOMINIUM IN LANDMARK AT DORAL, ALL APPLIANCES WITH 1 YEAR OF FACTORY GUARANTEE, CERAMIC FLOORS, ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, POOL, TENNIS COURT, YOGA ROOM, SMALL WATER PARK FOR KIDS. EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
10263 NW 66th St
10263 NW 66th St, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,450
Cozy Fully Furnished Studio Apartment in the hearth of Midtown Doral. It has never been used, be the first one to enjoy a brand new studio apartment that comes with everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,359
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
Results within 1 mile of Doral
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Doral
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,000
727 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:37 AM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
51 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
$
187 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,499
467 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
4752 SW 2nd Ter
4752 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,295
Large studio with all utilities included - Water, Electric, Uverse and WIFI Great location. Private entrance. Rent is $1295 for one person only. Please note that only one person is allowed. One car parking available.
Similar Pages
Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoral 3 BedroomsDoral Accessible ApartmentsDoral Apartments with BalconyDoral Apartments with Garage
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDoral Apartments with ParkingDoral Apartments with PoolDoral Apartments with Washer-DryerDoral Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL