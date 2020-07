Amenities

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. Call for Specials! AMLI 8800 is ideally located in downtown Doral surrounded by outstanding shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor activities. Our luxury apartments in Doral,FL are also in close proximity to Doral Country Club, Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Our apartments for rent in Doral,FL put the best of Miami at your fingertips with Florida's Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway just moments away.Residents of AMLIs apartments in Doral,FL enjoy exceptional community amenities including two heated salt water pools, salt water Jacuzzi spa, poolside cabanas, covered rooftop terrace, two 24/7 fitness centers, two sport and gaming lounges, two courtyards with grills, fire pit and bocce ball, two click! cafs with internet lounge and coffee bar, a gated entrance, controlled entry parking garage, pet spa, bark park, playground and more. AMLIs luxury apartments in Doral,FL offer contemporary studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature modern Chefs kitchens with stainless steel appliances, 42 Italian dark wood kitchen cabinetry, white quartz or vibrant granite kitchen countertops, wood plank or 16x16 designer tile flooring, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and full-size front loading washers and dryers. Our apartments in Doral,FL also boast designer bathrooms with framed vanity mirrors, stand-up showers, soaking tubs in master baths and much more.