113 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with parking
"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"
Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Doral apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.