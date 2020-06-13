122 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
$
28 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,465
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5252 NW 87th Avenue
5252 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1052 sqft
Move in Ready unit, great view to golf course. conveniently located Building with access to major roads, shopping, and grocery shopping centers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8205 Lake Dr
8205 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1197 sqft
Great location In Doral, overlooking Tennis courts, 2/2 ready to move in once approval by association. Nice tile floors, ample bedrooms. Additional Storage in Balcony. Lots of Parking Spaces. Painting to be finished once quarantine complete.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10401 NW 61st Ln
10401 Northwest 61st Lane, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
CRYSTAL MODEL ONE OF THE BIGGEST MODELS IN THE COMMUNITY. 4 BED / 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR, 2,156 SqFt OF LIVING SPACE LOCATED ON THE EXCLUSIVE AND GATED COMMUNITY OF DORAL CAY, NEXT TO DIVINE SAVIOR SCHOOL. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
1 Unit Available
8100 Geneva Court
8100 Geneva Court, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
992 sqft
8100 Geneva Court Apt #339, Doral, FL 33166 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent 2/2 apartment in Doral.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8200 NW 36th St
8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL! LOW MOVE IN COST! CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981 PETS ARE WELCOME! With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368
9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!! This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7825 NW 107 Ave 601-
7825 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Midtown Doral, luxury apartment ready to move now. Best location in Doral.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Doral Landings East
1 Unit Available
5088 NW 115th Ct
5088 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
This is a beautiful townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Doral Landing West. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, enclosed patio area and A+ schools. You must see it!!! Great location and the best price in the community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Doral, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Doral renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

