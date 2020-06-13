Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Doral, FL

Finding an apartment in Doral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
28 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,840
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,259
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
40 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,797
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
5955 NW 105th Ct
5955 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1300 sqft
BRAND NEW BUILDING!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: Yoga Room Spinning Room Movie Theater Gameroom Pool Clubhouse Pet Friendly (RLNE4067737)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8400 NW 36th St
8400 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
BRAND NEW BUILDING!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: Yoga Room Spinning Room Movie Theater Gameroom Pool Clubhouse Pet Friendly (RLNE4067764)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8200 NW 36th St
8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL! LOW MOVE IN COST! CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981 PETS ARE WELCOME! With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368
9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!! This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8043 Lake Dr 201
8043 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
957 sqft
Completely remodeled 2/2 at DORAL - Property Id: 290564 Completely remodeled 2/2 condo in Doral Court, Walking distance to Downtown Doral & all its restaurants/cafes, tile floors through out, washer & dryer inside the unit, 2 parking spaces

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
5611 North 112th Avenue
5611 NW 112th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!The Palms of Doral offers uncompromising quality and attention to detail. Each apartment home envelopes the comfort and style you deserve in a home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
8100 Geneva Court
8100 Geneva Court, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
992 sqft
8100 Geneva Court Apt #339, Doral, FL 33166 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent 2/2 apartment in Doral.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
10800 Northwest 88th terrace
10800 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1284 sqft
10800 Northwest 88th terrace Apt #216, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
City Guide for Doral, FL

"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"

Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Doral, FL

Finding an apartment in Doral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

