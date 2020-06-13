111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"
Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.
Having trouble with Craigslist Doral? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Finding an apartment in Doral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.