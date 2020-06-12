/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
30 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
17 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1097 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
27 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1212 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
42 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1164 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1095 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
19 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1101 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
43 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
9 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
245 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8043 Lake Dr 201
8043 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
957 sqft
Completely remodeled 2/2 at DORAL - Property Id: 290564 Completely remodeled 2/2 condo in Doral Court, Walking distance to Downtown Doral & all its restaurants/cafes, tile floors through out, washer & dryer inside the unit, 2 parking spaces
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368
9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!! This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
4730 NW 102nd Ave 20
4730 Northwest 102nd Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
926 sqft
Beautiful Condo 2/2, Tiled throughout. New A/C unit and new water heater, A+ schools and enjoy all the amenities at Doral Park Country CLub. Tenant must purchase personal property insurance to live in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7875 NW 107th Ave 30
7875 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 sqft
Great opportunity to rent brand new luxury unit in Doral. Beautiful open and modern kitchen with Bosh appliances and quartz counter top. Porcelain floors in all unit and high impact windows ready for hurricane season.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8175 NW 104 Avenue
8175 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
BRAND NEW 2020 UNIT .
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8205 Lake Dr
8205 Lake Drive, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1197 sqft
Great location In Doral, overlooking Tennis courts, 2/2 ready to move in once approval by association. Nice tile floors, ample bedrooms. Additional Storage in Balcony. Lots of Parking Spaces. Painting to be finished once quarantine complete.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
1 Unit Available
8100 Geneva Court
8100 Geneva Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
992 sqft
8100 Geneva Court Apt #347, Doral, FL 33166 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
