3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
42 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,504
1395 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
50 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,386
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5625 NW 109th Ave
5625 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Doral ! Near all major shopping and turnpike. 2 Assigned parking, 24 gate complex with roaming security and camera. Ready to move in. Partially furnished. Great Schools !
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Islands of Doral
1 Unit Available
7941 NW 114th Ct
7941 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Virtual showing only until 08/01/20, Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in Doral. Home features living room, dining room, family room with open kitchen, Kitchen w/granite counter top. large pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
10432 NW 63rd Ter # A
10432 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2017 sqft
Stunning brand new amazing unit at , "Landmark" Doral offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
5955 NW 105th Ct
5955 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1300 sqft
BRAND NEW BUILDING!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: Yoga Room Spinning Room Movie Theater Gameroom Pool Clubhouse Pet Friendly (RLNE4067737)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8400 NW 36th St
8400 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
BRAND NEW BUILDING!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: Yoga Room Spinning Room Movie Theater Gameroom Pool Clubhouse Pet Friendly (RLNE4067764)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7825 NW 107 Ave 601-
7825 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Midtown Doral, luxury apartment ready to move now. Best location in Doral.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Doral Landings East
1 Unit Available
5088 NW 115th Ct
5088 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
This is a beautiful townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Doral Landing West. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, enclosed patio area and A+ schools. You must see it!!! Great location and the best price in the community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
10222 NW 64 Way 102
10222 NW 64th Way, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1 sqft
Completely Available Unit At Landmark at Doral... Your tenants will enjoy a exclusive, modern and beautiful Club House in South Florida.... Landmark Club House...!!! Ideal for families looking for make their best memories. Water Park for your Kids...
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5785 NW 116th Ave 10
5785 Northwest 116th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, ON ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITY IN DORAL,CAN BE RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. GATED COMMUNITY, NEAR "A" SCHOOL, CLOSE TO DOLPHIN MALL, RESTAURANT, SHOPPING PLAZAS. NEAR TO TURNPIKE AND PALMETTO HIGH WAYiP
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
11259 NW 44th Ter
11259 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN BALMORAL ESTATES. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX.
