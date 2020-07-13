/
127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,522
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,590
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,617
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Brownsville
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,903
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
