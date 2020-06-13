/
furnished apartments
202 Furnished Apartments for rent in Doral, FL
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
1 Unit Available
11279 NW 88th St
11279 Northwest 88th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2 story townhouse spacious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths all upgrades kitchen ceramic floor first level wood floor upstairs. Fenced patio, washer and dryer on second floor.
1 Unit Available
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.
1 Unit Available
5625 NW 109th Ave
5625 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Doral ! Near all major shopping and turnpike. 2 Assigned parking, 24 gate complex with roaming security and camera. Ready to move in. Partially furnished. Great Schools !
1 Unit Available
4520 NW 107th Ave
4520 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!!! WITH A LAKE VIEW 1BED 1BATH - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WITH REMODELED INTERIOR - MANY INTERESTING AMENITIES INSIDE THE COMPLEX- BBQ, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND GUARD 24/7.
1 Unit Available
5300 NW 87th Ave
5300 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
This is a beautiful Townhouse Villa, 3 bedroom / 4 full bathroom. Fully Furnished, stainless steel appliances, with all utilities included!! Resort style leaving ! with access to all of the amenities and services offered at the Provident Doral.
1 Unit Available
10800 Northwest 88th terrace
10800 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1266 sqft
10800 Northwest 88th terrace Apt #216, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue
8055 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue Apt #04, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9725 Northwest 52nd Street
9725 Northwest 52nd Street, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9725 Northwest 52nd Street Apt #309, Doral, FL 33178 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed.
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
6422 NW 105th Pl
6422 Northwest 105th Place, Doral, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
BEAUTIFULL EFFICIENCY FULLY FURNISHED. ALL SERVICES INCLUDED, PRIVATE PARKING SPACE CLOSE TO ENTRANCE DOOR, FULLY INDEPENDENT ENTRANCE FROM THE MAIN HOUSE. ACCESS TO THE CLUBHOUSE.
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
10560 NW 65th Ln
10560 Northwest 65th Lane, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Beautiful and modern Studio in the cosmo chic community called Landmark at Doral, decorated and fully FURNISHED; Includes INTERNET, CABLE, ELECTRICITY, water, A/C, washer, dryer, kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, small electrical appliances,
Islands of Doral
1 Unit Available
11280 NW 84th St
11280 Northwest 84th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Peaceful and safe neighborhood, walking distance to public parks and club house. Breathtaking view of the lake and sunsets. Available furnished and unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
6340 NW 114 AV
6340 Northwest 114th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
**FURNISHED UNIT***IN GATED COMMUNITY. UNIT IS LOCATED ON GROUND FLOOR, WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN. IT COMES WITH 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. THIRD BEDROOM IS USED AND FURNISHED AS AN OFFICE . OTHER BEDROOMS HAVE EITHER QUEEN OR DOUBLE BEDS.
Islands of Doral
1 Unit Available
8653 NW 112th Pl
8653 Northwest 112th Place, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms Town house at Santorini in Doral, excellent location, walking distance to schools, parks and entertainment. Mandatory credit report with offer and complete rental application.
1 Unit Available
6142 NW 115th Pl
6142 Northwest 115th Place, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Spacious and Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled townhouse in The Gates at Doral Isles. FULLY FURNISHED!!! Located in a very safe gated community.
1 Unit Available
7831 NW 104th Ave
7831 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new FURNISHED modern luxury apartment in Apex Doral!!! Two master bedroom suites with walk in closets and two contemporary style bathrooms. Tile wood floors throughout the entire apartment.
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
10452 NW 66 ST
10452 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
*4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH* *1 BED & FULL BATH ON GROUND FLOOR* BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE* *VERANDA SOUTH EXPOSURE*PATIO* FANS & LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS* CUSTOM SHADES & BLINDS* 1 CAR GARAGE *WITH DRIVEWAY FOR 3 ADDITIONAL CARS* GREAT AMENITIES * WATER
1 Unit Available
8800 NW 97th Ave
8800 Northwest 97th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR FURNISHED CONDO LOCATED IN ST. MAARTEN @GRAND BAY. FANTASTIC LARGE TILED PATIO FACING EAST WITH AFTERNOON SHADE.
1 Unit Available
10270 NW 71st Ter
10270 NW 71st Ter, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Modern Gated community Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and a very open main level which amplifies the living room experience.
Doral Park
1 Unit Available
9735 NW 52nd St
9735 Northwest 52nd Street, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Completely furnished two bedrooms two bath and 1/2, located at Doral next to the Golf course, This is an extremely well-maintained building and community with 24-hour security at the entrance of the building and a roaming security guard in the
Land Mark at Boral
1 Unit Available
6671 NW 105 pl
6671 Northwest 105th Place, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful single family home at LANDMARK AT DORAL < Completely furnished. 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms. Elevator, terrace with barbecue> Porcelain floors and carpet floors in the bedrooms. Really beautiful in the heart of Doral.
